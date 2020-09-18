ACTIVE STOCKS NEWS: Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEMKT:GORO), Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR), Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Share of Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEMKT:GORO) dropped -3.55% and is at $1.63 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $1.63 on Thursday, and is moving between $1.62 – $1.69, through the day.

Gold Resource Corporation, declares its monthly dividend for December 2015 payable on January 25, 2016 to shareholders of record as of January 11, 2016. The Company is modifying its instituted monthly dividend from one cent per share per month to 1/6 of a cent per share per month (or two cents per share per year) starting with this December dividend. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and exploration in Nevada, USA. The Company has returned over $108 million to shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010, and offers shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.

The Board of Directors approved a modification to the Companys instituted monthly dividend after weighing multiple factors, counting continued weakness in precious and base metal commodity prices, future flexibility to advance corporate strategies and reallocation of capital to comprise its new Gold Mesa property. Gold and silver commodity prices have continued their multi-year decline having recently slipped to five year lows, while base metal prices have also weakened significantly during 2015. The Company remains primarily focused on its producing Arista mine in Mexico but also aims to reallocate capital to its recently optioned Gold Mesa, Nevada exploration effort. Gold Resource Corporation is evaluating a 2016 drill campaign to test extensions of high grade gold drill intercepts at Gold Mesa, with a aim of defining a near surface, high grade open pit or pits. Additional factors for the dividend decrease comprise cash conservation strategies for potential continued metal price weakness in 2016 and administrations desire to maintain flexibility for additional property acquisition opportunities during the bear market.

We remain committed to distributing a monthly dividend and are proud to continue to do so at a reduced level during this extended downturn and bear market in precious metals, stated Gold Resource Corporations President and CEO, Mr. Jason Reid. Multiple factors contributed to the decision to reduce the dividend counting declining revenues and the reallocation of capital focusing not only on our Arista mine, but also on the recently optioned Gold Mesa property in Nevada. Gold Mesa has the potential to improvement shareholder value if we are fortunate enough to find additional high-grade gold on the property with near surface open pit potential that could eventually position us as a two mine operator.

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) inclined 2.56% right now and is at $5.21. The 52-week range of the share price is from $4.55 – $17.52. The company has total market capitalization of $ 437.10 million.

Park Lane Advisor has initiated coverage on the following equities: Pier 1 Imports Inc. (PIR), TravelCenters of America LLC (TA), Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED), and Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ). Free research report on Pier 1 Imports can be accessed at https://www.parklaneadvisor.com/. On Wednesday, December 23, 2015, the NASDAQ Composite ended at 5,045.93, up 0.90%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.06%, to finish the day at 17,602.61, and the S&P 500 closed at 2,064.29, up 1.24%. The gains were broad based as all the sectors ended the session in positive. Register for your complimentary reports at the links given below.

On Wednesday, shares in Pier 1 Imports Inc. recorded a trading volume of 3.31 million shares, lower than their three months average volume of 3.37 million shares. The stock ended the day 0.98% higher at $5.13. Shares of the company traded at a PE ratio of 8.41. Pier 1 Imports Inc.s stock has plummeted 22.27% in the last one month, 40.28% in the previous three months and 65.88% on YTD basis. The company is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 24.28% and 50.67%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc. have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 35.36.

Shares of Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY), gained 3.94%, and is now trading at $1.32. Its overall volume is 67,542.00 million shares right now, and average trading volume of 685,714.00 million.

Legacy Reserves, declared that its general partner has declared a monthly cash distribution for both its 8% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units and its 8% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units of $0.166667 per unit payable on January 15, 2016 to unit holders of record on January 4, 2016.