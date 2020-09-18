Active Stocks News Review: General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

On Tuesday, Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), gained 1.03% to $24.56.

General Electric Company and PTC (PTC) recently declared that the two companies are partnering to deliver an innovative manufacturing solution that will be available within GE’s Brilliant Manufacturing Suite. This new GE-branded manufacturing solution leverages the capabilities of PTC’s ThingWorx Industrial Internet of Things application enablement environment. The result is an industry-hardened solution that features flexible dashboards and powerful data analytics integrated with GE’s software capabilities on the manufacturing plant floor.

The joint solution connects disparate systems – from the shop floor to the ERP – and offers a dashboard and differentiated user experience with consumer-like drag-and-drop capabilities tailored to each user’s role.

GE and PTC will align their respective global manufacturing sales and marketing teams to jointly pursue opportunities worldwide. As GE is one of the world’s largest manufacturing companies, the GE-PTC solution will be implemented within GE’s internal manufacturing plants as part of its Brilliant Factory initiative.

General Electric Company (GE) is a diversified infrastructure and financial services company. The products and services of the Company range from aircraft engines, power generation, oil and gas production equipment, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing and industrial products.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), inclined 2.42% to $25.80, during its last trading session.

Twenty-First Century Fox declared that its Board of Directors has nominated Jeffrey W. Ubben, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of ValueAct Capital, for election to the Company’s Board at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held in 2015. With the nomination of Mr. Ubben, the Company would expand its Board from 12 to 13 directors.

Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chairmen of 21st Century Fox, said, “Jeff will bring to our Board a great perspective as a global investor and a shared belief in building long-term value for shareholders. Our Board and senior administration team have developed a highly-valued relationship with Jeff and we are happy he has accepted the Board’s invitation to stand for election.”

Mr. Ubben said, “I have been extremely impressed with 21st Century Fox’s senior leadership team and directors and their collective vision for the Company’s continued growth in a dynamic industry. The rapidly changing media landscape presents noteworthy opportunities, and I believe 21st Century Fox is uniquely positioned to leverage its global presence and market leadership to create further long-term value for all stockholders. If elected by shareholders, it would be a privilege to serve on the Board of such a well-respected and admired global media organization. I look forward to the opportunity to work closely with fellow board members and administration to contribute to the long-term success of the Company.”

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is a global media and entertainment company. The Company’s Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of programming distributed primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies and online video distributors.

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG), inclined 2.92% to $12.34, during its last trading session.

Transocean A statement by Mr. Eduardo Costa Van Musa regarding the drilling contract for the Petrobras 10000 was made public this week through the Brazilian authorities investigating corrupt practices regarding Petrobras. In his statement, Mr. Musa said he believed he received payments from someone claiming to be a commercial representative of Transocean even though Mr. Musa also asserted that no such payments were necessary as Transocean had been awarded the contract as it was the best technical and economic bidder in a competitive process.

Transocean has not identified any wrongdoing by any employee or any of its agents in connection with the company`s business. Transocean is investigating these recent allegations made by Mr. Musa and will also continue its efforts to ensure no violation of company policy or law has, or will, occur. Finally, if requested, Transocean will cooperate with governmental investigations.

Transocean is committed to doing business lawfully and with the highest ethical standards. The company has in place a comprehensive compliance program that encompasses our Code of Integrity and related policies, counting requirements for risk-based due diligence of third parties, regular training, audits and more. In addition, Transocean has been following the ongoing investigations in Brazil and has taken what it and its outside counsel believe are appropriate responsive measures.

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Companys primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews primarily on a day rate basis to drill oil and gas wells. The Company specializes in technically demanding regions of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services.

Finally, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), ended its last trade with 2.07% gain, and closed at $29.15.

General Motors Company confirmed that the company has reached a settlement in the form of a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York regarding the companys handling of the ignition switch defect in certain older model vehicles.

The mistakes that led to the ignition switch recall should never have happened. We have apologized and we do so again recently, said GM CEO Mary Barra. We have faced our issues with a clear determination to do the right thing both for the short term and the long term. I believe that our response has been unprecedented in terms of candor, cooperation, transparency and compassion.

GM Chairman Theodore M. Solso said, GMs Board of Directors took swift action to investigate the ignition switch issue and we have fully supported administrations efforts to regain the trust and confidence of customers and regulators, and to resolve the Justice Departments investigation. GMs Board and leadership recognize that safety is a foundational commitment, and the changes the company has made in the last 15 months have made it much stronger.

Under the Agreement, the U.S. Attorneys Office agrees to defer prosecution of charges against GM related to the ignition switch defect and recall for three years. If GM satisfies the terms of the Agreement, federal prosecutors will then seek dismissal of the charges with prejudice.

General Motors Company (General Motors) designs, builds and sells cars, trucks and automobile parts across the world. The Company also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial). The Companys four automotive segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO) and GM South America (GMSA).

