Active Stock’s News Report: ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)

On Friday, Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON), gained 7.00% to $11.00.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, declared that total revenues in the third quarter of 2015 were $904.2 million, up about three percent contrast to the second quarter of 2015. During the third quarter of 2015, the company stated GAAP net income of $46.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. The third quarter 2015 GAAP net income was negatively influenced by about $49.2 million of special items, details of which can be found in the attached plans.

Third quarter 2015 non-GAAP net income was $95.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, contrast to $95.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2015.

Total company GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter was 34.1 percent. For the third quarter of 2015, GAAP operating margin was 7.7 percent, and non-GAAP operating margin was 11.8 percent.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates in four segments: Application Products Group, Image Sensor Group, Standard Products Group, and System Solutions Group.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), inclined 0.27% to $56.72, during its last trading session.

Texas Instruments, is extending its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) portfolio, further enabling car manufacturers to develop more advanced surround view systems in entry- to mid-level vehicles. The newest members of the automotive system-on-chip (SoC) family, the TDA2Eco processors, are developed on the same heterogeneous, scalable architecture as other TDA devices providing automotive manufacturers with the optimal mix of performance, low power and ADAS vision analytics.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power administration products to enhance the efficiency of powered devices using battery administration solutions, portable power conversion devices, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Finally, Shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), ended its last trade with 3.78% gain, and closed at $11.68.

On Friday heightened volatility was witnessed in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) which led to swings in the share price. The shares opened for trading at $11.37 and hit $11.83 on the upside , eventually ending the session at $11.68, with a gain of 3.82% or 0.43 points. The heightened volatility saw the trading volume jump to 8,140,547 shares. The 52-week high of the share price is $40.25 and the company has a market cap of $1,708 million. The 52-week low of the share price is at $9.66 .

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

