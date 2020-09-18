Active Stocks News Analysis: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT), Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL), NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

On Wednesday, Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT), lost -0.61% to $25.42.

Hilton Worldwide, applauds the United States Customs and Border Protection Commissioner and the United Kingdom Border Force for their declarement to expand the Global Entry system to U.K. citizens. It complements the ability for U.S. citizens to now apply for the U.K.’s trusted traveler program, Registered Traveller.

For nearly a century, Hilton has advocated for its founder Conrad Hilton’s aim of “world peace through international trade and travel” based on the belief that travel leads to greater cross-cultural understanding and prosperity. Travel and tourism now contributes more than 9% of global GDP, with international travel set to nearly double to more than 2 billion people over the next two decades.

Christopher J. Nassetta, president and chief executive officer of Hilton Worldwide, said, “In a highly competitive global marketplace, we applaud efforts by the U.S. and U.K. governments to improve the travel experience between these two world-class destinations, which will benefit a noteworthynumber of our guests.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels, resorts, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates hotels under the Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL), declined -2.22% to $37.84, during its last trading session.

Noble Energy, declared a third quarter 2015 net loss of $283 million, or $0.67 per diluted share. Not Taking Into Account the impact of certain items which would typically not be considered by analysts in published earnings estimates, third quarter 2015 adjusted loss(1) was $90 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. Comprised in the Company’s third quarter adjusted loss(1) was tax expense of $8 million, with a current tax benefit offset by a deferred tax expense. Results from the Company’s value change in commodity positions, exploration results, and forecasts for full year tax projections, amongst other factors, affected tax expense for the quarter.

Total sales volumes for the quarter averaged 379 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), with liquids comprising 44 percent (30 percent crude oil and condensate and 14 percent natural gas liquids) and natural gas the remaining 56 percent. Comprised in sales volumes for the third quarter of 2015 were the Eagle Ford Shale and Permian assets following the July 20th closing of the Rosetta Resources transaction. Legacy Noble Energy volumes totaled 337 MBoe/d for the quarter, an improvement of 12 percent as compared to the comparable third quarter 2014 amount. Higher legacy volumes were driven by record sales from the Company’s DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale and Israel assets. Total sales volumes for the third quarter of 2015 were less than production by four thousand barrels per day (MBbl/d) due to the timing of liquid liftings in Equatorial Guinea.

David L. Stover, Noble Energy’s Chairman, President and CEO, commented, “Noble Energy delivered tremendous performance in the third quarter. This was highlighted by material reductions in our quarterly capital and controllable unit costs, which were driven by continued operational efficiency gains throughout the business. Production outperformed expectations once again, setting us up to operate within cash flow. Integration of the new Eagle Ford and Delaware assets is proceeding very well, and we have already practiced improved results by leveraging our expertise in other premier U.S. onshore basins. Offshore, our major project execution capabilities are once again delivering noteworthy value, as we recently commenced production on both Big Bend and Dantzler in the Gulf of Mexico, ahead of plan and on budget. Given our exceptional portfolio, we have substantial investment flexibility, and we are exiting the year with great operational momentum and strong financial liquidity.”

Third quarter 2015 total production costs, counting lease operating expense (LOE), production taxes, and transportation and gathering declined to $6.74 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE), a reduction of 14 percent as compared to the second quarter of 2015 and the third quarter of 2014. LOE was reduced to $3.81 per BOE in the third quarter of 2015, a decline of about 20 percent from the second quarter of this year and the third quarter of last year. Quarterly LOE per BOE is the lowest it has been over the last five years. The lower LOE rate has resulted from focused cost reduction and efficiency initiatives, supplier pricing negotiations, in addition to the portfolio mix of production. General and administrative costs were $109 million, a reduction of more than $20 million as compared to the same quarter of last year. Realized gains on commodity derivatives, counting crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) hedges, were $284 million for the quarter.

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its principal projects are located in onshore DJ Basin and Marcellus Shale, the United States; the deepwater Gulf of Mexico; offshore West Africa; and offshore Eastern Mediterranean.

Finally, Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), ended its last trade with 1.26% gain, and closed at $19.36.

NiSource Inc. declared net operating earnings (non-GAAP) of $18.5 million, or $0.06 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2015, contrast with a loss of $8.7 million, or $0.03 per share, for the same period in 2014. Operating earnings (non-GAAP) for the third quarter were $115.8 million, contrast to $84.7 million in the same preceding year period.

On a GAAP basis, NiSource stated income from ongoing operations of $14.8 million, or $0.05 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2015, contrast with a loss of $17.2 million, or $0.05 per share, for the same period in 2014. Operating income for the third quarter was $109.7 million, contrast to $71.1 million in the same preceding year period. Plans 1 and 2 of this news release contain a reconciliation of net operating earnings and operating earnings to GAAP net income and operating income, respectively.

On July 1, 2015, NiSource successfully accomplished the separation of Columbia Pipeline Group (CPG) through a distribution of all of the common stock of CPG held by NiSource to NiSource shareholders. As a result, CPG financial results for all periods are classified as suspended operations.

Our solid results during our first quarter as a pure-play utility company demonstrate that were well-positioned for sustainable long-term growth powered by steady and comprise earnings drivers, said NiSource President and CEO Joseph Hamrock. Our ongoing infrastructure and environmental investments deliver value for our customers and the communities we serve by enhancing safe

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services in the United States. The company offers natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services. It serves about 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers in in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts.

