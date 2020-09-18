Most Active Stocks News Analysis: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA)

On Friday, Shares of Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU), gained 2.67% to $157.60.

iQIYI, an independently operated partner of Baidu (BIDU) and one of the largest internet and mobile video service providers in China, recently declared that iQIYIs founder and CEO Mr. Yu Gong attended the UK-China Creativity is Great forum during President Xi Jinpings state visit to the United Kingdom.

At the forum, Mr. Gong delivered a speech introducing Chinas online video industry and calling for further cooperation between the two countries.

The Creativity Is Great forum was a key item on President Xis agenda attended by Prince William and Princess Kate. As the only speaker from Chinas Internet industry to attend the event, Mr. Gong talked about the development of Chinas online streaming industry, particularly the rise of self-produced content, the trend toward premium content premiering online at the same time or earlier than on traditional channels and the industrys rapidly diversifying business model.

Chinas online video industry continues to develop rapidly and there is huge potential for deeper cooperation between the UK and China, said Mr. Gong. As an industry leader, iQIYI is looking forward to supporting our British peers and partners to better understand the Chinese market and to bring more quality international content to Chinese audiences.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, counting Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links offered on its Website; and international products and services to users in other countries.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX), inclined 1.10% to $30.42, during its last trading session.

IMAX Corporation and Twentieth Century Fox, a division of 21st Century Fox (FOX), declared that Foxs global box-office smash hit, The Martian, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon, will receive a special limited-time engagement in IMAX® 3D theatres domestically, in addition to in China and across other select international markets.

The films domestic IMAX run is set for one week startning Oct. 30, with some international IMAX dates opening mid-October through November.

With unprecedented demand from exhibition to put this film on IMAX screens, we are excited to offer audiences the opportunity to see The Martian in these venues, said Chris Aronson, President of Domestic Distribution, Twentieth Century Fox.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments.

Finally, Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA), ended its last trade with -4.14% loss, and closed at $12.50.

Lane Bryant, the nations leading womens special size apparel retailer, is excited to declare the Grand Opening of the brands newest location at Station Park in Farmington, UT.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its auxiliaries, operates as a specialty retailer of clothing, shoes, and accessories for missy, plus-size women, and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through five segments: Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines.

