Active Stocks in the Spotlight: Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Share of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) jumped 0.08% and is at $36.45 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $36.39 on Tuesday, and is moving between $36.33 – $36.71, through the day.

The Digital Finance Imperative, new global research from Chartered Global Administration Accountant® (CGMA®), found that CFOs need to rethink how they measure the health of their corporations in the digital age. According to the study, while the majority of a corporations value derives from intangible assets such as customer sentiment and brand, few finance professionals surveyed say they can access the right data to measure and monitor these critical elements of their business just 25% in the case of customer sentiment1.

Choosing the right KPIs is hard, notes Richard Wong, Vice President of Finance, LinkedIn. You need to make sure that the KPIs you choose are measurable, impact the business and that the underlying data is right. The worst thing you can do is not have any KPIs. In the startning, your KPIs may be very simple, and may need to change or evolve over time, but at least you will have KPIs to focus on, to track progress.

The report, sponsored by Oracle, argues that measuring the business value of such intangible assets through innovative KPIs is only going to grow in importance as digitally enabled business models proliferate. Intangible assets have raised in importance over the last several years and recently account for 80% of the value of companies that make up the S&P 500 Index2. The respondents to the global survey believe the top value drivers for their businesses are customer satisfaction (76%), quality of business processes (64%) and customer relationships (63%).

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) inclined 3.09% right now and is at $48.01. The 52-week range of the share price is from $44.50 – $95.94. The company has total market capitalization of $23.66 billion.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, declared extensions to the maturity dates of its credit facilities and also offered an interim update on its fourth-quarter performance.

Anadarko extended the maturity of its $3 billion unsecured revolving credit facility to January 2021 and received commitments to renew its $2 billion 364-day credit facility upon its expiration in January 2016, to a new maturity in 2017, further supporting the companys strong liquidity position. These extensions were achieved with no changes to covenants or pricing and with 100-percent participation from the companys bank group.

Operationally, performance continues to exceed expectations across the portfolio. Production improvements relative to guidance are being driven by the companys core oil-producing areas in the Wattenberg field and the Delaware Basin. As a result, the company is increasing the midpoint of its fourth-quarter oil sales-volume guidance by more than 15,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) to a range of 314,000 to 319,000 BOPD. This outperformance is the primary contributor to a 2-million-BOE (barrels of oil equivalent) improvement in the companys total fourth-quarter sales-volume guidance, resulting in a new range of 70 to 72 million BOE.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF), gained 5.99%, and is now trading at $27.07. Its overall volume is 2.12 million shares right now, and average trading volume of 4.38 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., declared that Fran Horowitz, President of its Hollister brand, has been promoted to President & Chief Merchandising Officer of the Company, effective right away. In this newly created position, Horowitz will have responsibility for all of the Companys brands, reporting to Arthur C. Martinez, Executive Chairman.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. continues to make encouraging progress executing on its strategy to provide compelling, customer-focused shopping experiences based on clearly defined brand positions. We are happy with our performance for the quarter to date and are on track to deliver continued sequential improvement in comparable sales and achieve the profit expectations we had coming into the quarter, said Arthur Martinez, Executive Chairman of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Frans merchandising skills and her exceptional leadership, which has inspired associates to focus all their efforts on an intense understanding and commitment to our customers, has ignited a turnaround at our Hollister brand. This promotion provides Fran the opportunity to play an even greater role in our future success as we focus on building shareholder value by positioning each of our brands for sustainable growth.

As President & Chief Merchandising Officer, Horowitz will have responsibility for all customer-facing activities across the companys brands. This comprises, merchandising, design, planning, inventory administration, marketing and stores. At the appropriate time, the company anticipates to name new presidents for each of its brands, who will report to Horowitz.

