Active Stocks News Alert : Alcoa (NYSE:AA), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Campus Crest Communities (NYSE:CCG)

On Monday, Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA)s shares declined -1.36% to $9.42.

Alcoa Inc (AA) has market value of $12.51 billion while its EPS was booked as $0.39 in the last 12 months. The stock has 1.31 billion shares outstanding while 62.50% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 21.20% while net profit margin was 2.00%. Beta value of the company was 1.34; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Alcoa Inc. (Alcoa) is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates in four segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, and Engineered Products and Solutions. Its products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used in aircraft, automobiles, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, oil and gas, defense, consumer electronics, and industrial applications across the world.

KeyCorp (KEY)s shares dropped -1.02% to $13.07.

KeyCorp (KEY) has beta value of 1.48. The company has the market capitalization of $11.03 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 1.00% while its return on equity ratio was 8.70%. ATR value of company was 0.33 while stock volatility for week was 2.87% while for month was 2.30%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -1.00.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Bank operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association, which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, the Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services.

At the end of Mondays trade, Campus Crest Communities Inc (NYSE:CCG)s shares surged 14.61% to $6.51.

Campus Crest Communities Inc (CCG) offered -54.30% EPS for prior five years. The company has -36.00% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was -12.70%. The company has $367.82 million market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 91.30%. Its price to book ratio was 0.88. Volatility of the stock was 3.43% for the week while for the month booked as 3.75%.

Campus Crest Communities, declared that it has reached a definitive merger agreement with associates of Harrison Street Real Estate Capital, LLC (Harrison Street) following which Harrison Street will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Campus Crest in a transaction involving total estimated merger consideration of $7.03 per share, which amount comprises net sale proceeds presently estimated to be valued at up to $0.13 per share (based on current exchange rates) from the separate sale of the Companys ownership interest in its evo Montreal joint venture. Counting the assumption or repayment of various indebtedness of Campus Crest, the overall transaction value is $1.9 billion. The merger agreement was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, the final merger consideration will be determined following the closing of the Montreal Sale, presently predictable to occur before October 30, 2015, following a sale agreement with the Companys joint venture partner. Assuming the Montreal Sale is consummated on the terms and conditions set forth in the Montreal Sale Agreement, the total per share consideration to be received by Campus Crest shareholders is estimated to be $7.03 per share, comprising of $6.90 per share in cash, plus a pro-rata portion of the net proceeds from the Montreal Sale, presently estimated to be $0.13 per share based on current exchange rates.

The Cash Consideration and the Contingent Consideration could be considerably less if the Montreal Sale is not closed before the closing of the merger, or if the Company sells the Montreal joint venture interests on terms other than those presently offered for in the Montreal Sale Agreement. If the proceeds of the Montreal Sale are insufficient to fully satisfy the outstanding debt on the properties owned by the Montreal joint venture, then the Company would be obligated to contribute to the repayment of the deficiency in accordance with its outstanding guaranty of the debt, presently about CAD$56.0 million. In such event, the Cash Consideration per share would be reduced by a pro-rata portion of the amount necessary to discharge the guaranty.

Campus Crest Communities, Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on owning and managing a diversified portfolio of residence life student housing properties. The Company operates two business segments: student housing operations and property management services.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.