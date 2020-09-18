Active Stocks Highlights: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA)

On Thursday, Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), gained 0.08% to $103.80.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will take part in the 34th Annual JP Morgan Health Care Conference on Monday, Jan. 11, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. Alex Gorsky, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the Company in a session planned at 2:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)/5:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the health care field. The Company has more than 265 operating companies conducting business around the world.

Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), declined -1.03% to $4.82, during its last trading session.

On Friday, December 18, 2015, the NASDAQ Composite ended at 4,923.08, down 1.59%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.10%, to finish the day at 17,128.55, and the S&P 500 closed at 2,005.55, down 1.78%.

Tumi Holdings Inc.s stock declined 5.31% to close Fridays session at USD 16.93. The share price vacillated between USD 16.76 and USD 17.96. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.22 million shares, which was above its 50-day daily average volume of 1.08 million shares and its 52-week average volume of 0.62 million shares. Over the last three days Tumi Holdings Inc.s shares have declined by 0.70% and in the past one week the stock has moved down 1.68%. Moreover, in the last six months the stock has lost 20.74% and year to date the shares have shed 28.66%. Further, the company is trading at a price to earnings (TTM) ratio of 18.60 and a price to book (MRQ) ratio of 2.47. This compares to a historical PE ratio of 27.77 and a historical PB ratio of 3.77. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price to cash flow (TTM) ratio of 13.12 and price to sales (TTM) ratio of 2.11.

Meritor Inc.s stock edged lower by 1.30% to close Fridays session at USD 7.57. The companys shares oscillated between USD 7.55 and USD 7.74. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.77 million shares, which was above its 50-day daily average volume of 1.52 million shares and its 52-week average volume of 1.29 million shares. Over the last three days Meritor Inc.s shares have declined by 0.79% and in the past one week the shares have moved down 6.77%. Furthermore, over the last three months the stock has lost 39.83% and in the past six months the shares have shed 45.15%. Further, the company is trading at a price to earnings (TTM) ratio of 12.21, which compares to a historical PE ratio of 16.37. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price to cash flow (TTM) ratio of 8.54 and price to sales (TTM) ratio of 0.20.

The stock of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 1.55% to close Fridays session at USD 9.81. The shares of the company moved in the range of USD 9.47 and USD 9.99. A trading volume of 4.20 million shares was recorded, which was greater than its 150-day daily average volume of 2.85 million shares and its 52-week average volume of 3.78 million shares. Over the last five days Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.s shares have advanced 6.40%, whereas in the past one month the stock has lost 1.70%. Additionally, over the last six months the shares have registered a profit of 11.60%. The company has returned 12.89% in the last three months, on a compounded total return basis. The stock is trading at a price to book (MRQ) ratio of 3.07, which compares to a historical PB ratio near to 8.85. Further, the stock is trading at a price to sales (TTM) ratio of 38.20.

Geron Corp.s stock raised by 3.81% to close Fridays session at USD 4.91. The companys shares fluctuated in the range of USD 4.68 and USD 4.95. A total of 15.07 million shares exchanged hands, which was much above its 50-day and 52-week daily average volumes of 2.91 million shares and 3.02 million shares, respectively. Over the last three days Geron Corp.s shares have advanced 8.63% and in the past one week the shares have moved up 13.92%. Furthermore, over the last three months the stock has gained 36.77% and in the past six months the shares have picked up 22.44%. The company has returned 22.14% in the last half year, on a compounded total return basis. The stock is trading at a price to book (MRQ) ratio of 5.06, which compares to a historical PB ratio near to 3.91. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price to sales (TTM) ratio of 20.60.

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The Company operates in one segment, the discovery and development of therapeutic products for oncology.

Finally, Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA), ended its last trade with -0.08% loss, and closed at $25.93.

TEGNA Media, the broadcast division of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA), was named Station Group of the Year by Broadcasting & Cable. TEGNA Media was chosen because of its “outstanding group of local television stations whose leading reportage, ratings, financial results and planned moves demonstrated its exceptional accomplishments in taking on dynamic market trends,” according to the publication.

“This is a great accomplishment and we thank Broadcasting & Cable for honoring the exceptional work and commitment that takes place every day across our company,” said Gracia Martore, president and CEO, TEGNA. “This recognition is the culmination of a terrific year for TEGNA Media which received many well-deserved honors. It also symbolizes what this company is all about. We deliver quality content and innovation that makes a difference every day.”

TEGNA Media’s many highlights this year comprise:

Launching a noteworthyeffort to transform content in every market and doubling down on investigations, leading to positive change in our communities

Bringing our communities together in times of need and making a difference through community service

Being recognized with more industry honors than any other station group

Investing in new training programs for multi-skilled journalists, marketers and general managers

Upgrading our multi-platform experience and modernizing our mobile app platform, with many stations now among the highest rated news apps in the industry

Generating noteworthy revenue and client results through our sales transformation

Investing in innovative, non-news original programming across platforms

“When we commit to excellence in journalism, to empowering our communities and to advancing our clients’ businesses, everybody wins,” said Dave Lougee, president, TEGNA Media. “We’re very proud of the meaningful work TEGNA Media employees perform every day.”

TEGNA Inc., formerly Gannett Co., Inc. is a media and marketing solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing local content on a range of platforms in the United States. The Company operates through Broadcasting and Digital segments. It also provides digital marketing services and Internet-based human resource solutions.