Active Stocks in Focus: Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), PG&E; Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

On Monday, Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), gained 2.94% to $2.80.

Groupon, officially kicks off the 2015 holiday shopping season with the launch of a 72-hour $1 Million Holiday Giveaway, an expanded Groupon Holiday Gift Shop (https://www.groupon.com/occasion/gift-shop), sitewide doorbusters and savings on top brands and local favorites. Through Nov. 7, Groupon is giving away a $1,000 Groupon shopping spree every hour. Every Groupon user could score a promo code good for between 5 and 100 percent off up to three Groupon deals.

In addition to the $1 Million Holiday Giveaway, back by popular demand is the Groupon Holiday Gift Shop, which has assisted countless shoppers save money and find the perfect gift. And with more gift collections than ever, the Shop offers something for everyone on your list, ranging from this season’s hottest items to memorable experiences such as dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant, luxurious massage and spa packages and new ways to explore their city.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount worldwide. It also offers deals on products for which it acts as the merchant of record.

Shares of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), declined -0.51% to $48.85, during its last trading session.

Apache Corporation, is hosting a webcast with analysts and investors to provide an update on the companys North Sea operations, recent drilling success and views on the future potential of its portfolio in the region.

Recently we will highlight the uniqueness of Apaches global portfolio and our North Sea assets in particular. We believe our performance and outlook reflect a truly differentiated opportunity that will provide noteworthy value accretion in the coming years. With our financial position and our asset portfolio now in excellent shape, our strategy over the next five years is to focus on growing North America with the support of noteworthy free cash flow generated by our Egypt and North Sea operations. At the same time, we believe that our international regions, and the North Sea in particular, have noteworthy upside potential that will create value for Apache shareholders beyond its near-term free-cash-flow-generation potential, said John J. Christmann, IV, Apaches chief executive officer and president.

Apache enjoys an advantaged position in the North Sea

The North Sea region plays an important role in the overall Apache portfolio by providing competitive investment opportunities across multiple time horizons, exposure to an asset base that is less sensitive to oil price volatility and potential reserve upside with high-impact exploration potential. With industry-leading production efficiency of 92 percent, about 50 percent lower operating costs and materially advantaged infrastructure and offtake capabilities, Apaches position in the North Sea is highly differentiated.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Anadarko basin in western Oklahoma, and the Texas Panhandle, Gulf Coast areas of the United States, in addition to in Western Canada.

Finally, Shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), ended its last trade with -1.59% loss, and closed at $52.73.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) this month honored Margaret Mooney, one of the utility’s pioneering employees, for her decades of innovative work that still benefits customers.

As part of its annual Employee Champions Awards ceremony, where workers who have made their marks for public and employee safety, community service, diversity and inclusion and preserving the environment are recognized, PG&E presented the first Margaret Mooney Award for Innovation.

Mooney worked for PG&E from 1966 to 1994 as a meteorologist, leading an all-male department. Her team worked on cutting-edge issues ranging from cloud seeding and wind energy to assisting PG&E prepare for the opening of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant. She also was instrumental in emphasizing the integral role that weather forecasts play in assisting the company provide safe and reliable gas and electric service.

“Margaret Mooney stands out as one of the noteworthy role models in the 110-year history of PG&E. Her leadership and dedication to science makes her the ideal namesake for our new innovation award,” said Karen Austin, a PG&E senior vice president and its chief information officer.

PG&E Corporation, through its partner, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California.