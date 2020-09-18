Active Stocks Investor’s Alert: Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX), Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), TWX, ECL, SYMC

On Monday, Shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX), gained 1.62% to $76.56.

Time Warner Inc., declared that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Common Stock, payable in cash on December 15, 2015 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2015.

Time Warner Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment owns and operates a portfolio of cable television networks and related properties that offer entertainment, sports, kids, and news programming on television and digital platforms for consumers.

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), declined -1.96% to $117.99, during its last trading session.

Ecolab Inc., declared that it has closed on its acquisition of the U.S. operations of hygiene and sanitizing solutions provider Swisher Hygiene Inc. Sales in 2014 for the operations comprised in the agreement were about $176 million.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Finally, Shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), ended its last trade with 0.49% gain, and closed at $20.70.

Lucrative Ransomware Attacks: Analysis of the CryptoWall Version 3 Threat, is the first published report using combined threat research and intelligence from the founding and contributing members of the CTA. This whitepaper provides organizations worldwide valuable insight into the attack lifecycle of this lucrative ransomware family, which is associated with over US$325 million in revenue for the malicious actors behind it, in addition to recommendations for prevention and mitigation. The CTA further discovered:

The $325 million in revenue that went to the attackers comprised ransoms paid by victims to decrypt and access their files.

406,887 attempted CryptoWall infections.

4,046 malware samples.

839 command and control URLs for servers used by cybercriminals to send commands and receive data.

The hundreds of millions in damages spans hundreds of thousands of victims across the globe. North America was a particular target for most campaigns.

Fortinet (FTNT), Intel Security (INTC), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Symantec Corp. (SYMC), co-founders of the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA), recently declared the publication of research examining the evolution and global impact of the aggressive CryptoWall ransomware.

You may also like

Major Losers Overview: UniPixel (NASDAQ:UNXL), XBi…Investors Focused Stocks: Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:…Stocks News Alert: Terra Form Power Inc (NASDAQ:TE…Stocks Under Consideration: AT&T; Inc. (NYSE:T…Hot Movers to Watch: Sprint Corp (NYSE:S), Medtron…Hot Movements: Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), No…Stocks Roundup: Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M), Intui…Active Movers of Yesterday: Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YH…Active Stocks to Watch For: Williams Companies Inc…