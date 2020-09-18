Active Stocks Evaluation Reports: General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), traded at gained 2.11% and is priced at $30.76, on Wednesday. The company holds the market capitalization of $304.94B

In the last five days of trading, the company has gained about 6.5% while it has gained over 7.23% in the past 1 month.

The 50 and 20 days moving average for the company is 13.97% and 5.10% respectively. A total volume of 151.32M shares was traded across the day, as compared to its average daily volume of 80.64M shares. The 52 week low and high for the company is $19.37 and $30.82 respectively.

GE, latest closing price of $30.77 is at a premium to its 200-day moving average price of $26.76. Its 52-week range has been $19.37 $30.82; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $30.82 achieved on Nov 10, 2015 and a premium to its 52-week low of $19.37 faced on Aug 24, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 1.79% which was maintained at 17.95% in this year.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), stands at $30.62 according to 13 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $33.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $27.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 2.10. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Bruce Power and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy Canada (GEH-C), have reached a contract that will see the two companies explore new areas of partnershipwith a particular focus on innovation and the continued enhancement of the industry-leading performance at the worlds largest operating nuclear generating facility.

We look forward to building on our relationship with GEH-C as both organizations place tremendous value on innovation, and it is through this approach, we will continue to be an important source of Ontarios electricity supporting the broader economy, counting here in Peterborough , said Duncan Hawthorne , president and CEO, Bruce Power. Ontarios Long-Term Energy Plan is counting on Bruce Powers eight units to assist power the province for decades to come, and this means affordable electricity for families and businesses together with ongoing positive economic impacts.

With facilities in Peterborough , Toronto and Arnpreceding , GEH-C provides about 350 jobs to skilled workers – about 250 of those in Peterborough . GEH-C has over 55 years of extensive experience and innovation in the supply of nuclear fuel and fuel channel components, services, equipment and parts for the CANDU nuclear power industry counting designing and supplying highly reliable nuclear equipment to fuel, inspect, and refurbish reactors.

A strong role for clean, affordable, reliable nuclear power will assist sustain a highly-trained workforce and a robust, diversified economy, which is important to communities across Ontario , said Mark Ward , president and CEO, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy Canada. Were proud to be a long-term, planned supplier to Bruce Power and we look forward to ongoing our relationship for many years to come by embracing innovation.

The two companies have a long history of delivering positive results through partnershipand innovation, counting the development of the ground breaking Bruce Reactor Inspection and Maintenance System (BRIMS). The BRIMS automated tooling system was the result of a multi-company partnershipinvolving Bruce Power, GEH-C, ATS Automation, MacDonald , Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., BWXT Canada Ltd. and Candu Energy Inc. a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and financial services company worldwide. The companys Power and Water segment offers gas, steam and aeroderivative turbines, nuclear reactors, generators, combined cycle systems, controls, and related services; wind turbines; and water treatment services and equipment.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

You may also like

Trending Stocks Analysis In The Spotlight: Alibaba…General Commentary on Active Stocks – Facebook Inc…Most Active Movers To Look At: Sunedison Inc (NYSE…Oil Stocks Overview: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrob…Short-Term Price Target Updates: Sunedison Inc (N…Most Active Stocks In The News: General Electric C…Hot Stock Alert: General Electric Company (NYSE:GE…Analysts Mean Recommendation Update: Apple Inc (NA…Hot News Highlights For Investors: Facebook Inc (N…