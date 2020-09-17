YOUR NEWS: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA)

On Friday, Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), gain 0.04% to $105.45.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), is laying the groundwork to expand its Instant Articles service in Asia, underscoring the attention it is giving populous emerging markets as it implements new features, according to WSJ

The world’s largest social network in recent weeks has advertised job openings through its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore for contractors who will work with “new publishers to start developing Instant Articles” and “provide direct support” to publishers who use the service. The jobs call for candidates who can speak Thai or Vietnamese.

India, Vietnam and Thailand are increasingly attractive markets for Facebook as more people in those countries gain Internet access through low-cost smartphones, analysts say. India is Facebook’s second-biggest market after the U.S., with more than 130 million monthly users, the company says. Thailand is home to 38 million Facebook users, while there are 36 million in Vietnam, according to U.K.-based consultancy We Are Social. WSJ added

Last month, Facebook product chief Chris Cox told the WSJDLive conference that Instant Articles benefits users in developing countries, where connections speeds can be slow. “If you look at a Facebook user in Myanmar recently, they can wait 40 seconds to a minute to look at what’s happening in Rangoon,” Mr. Cox said at the conference. “If we can lower that barrier, if we can lower that friction, it is a huge service.” WSJ Report

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), inclined 0.23% to $17.48, during its last trading session.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), will stop supplying U.S. dollars to Angola at the end of this month, two foreign exchange sources said on Thursday, a move that could pile pressure on the oil exporters ailing kwanza currency, according to Reuters

South Africas Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) said on Thursday that a U.S. bank had decided to discontinue providing it with dollars for onward supply to Angola which meant it would stop selling Angolan banks the greenback from Nov. 30.

In September, Angolas central bank devalued the kwanza by about 4 percent and tightened dollar liquidity after a devaluation of 6 percent in June. But the currency has continued to weaken and analysts are expecting a further devaluation soon. Reuters Report

Finally, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), ended its last trade with -0.49% loss, and closed at $81.31.

On November 18, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) declared the official launch of its Entrepreneurs Fund for Hong Kong, with the objective to support the aspirations of entrepreneurs who wish to take advantage of the resources offered by Alibaba’s ecosystem in e-commerce, logistics, mobile platforms, cloud computing and financial services.

The Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund is a not-for-profit initiative of Alibaba Group. The mission of the Fund is to assist entrepreneurs realize their dreams and visions for a Hong Kong that is vibrant and engaged regionally and globally.

The Fund will invest in qualifying companies in the start-up, growth and expansion phases of the company life cycle. Qualifying businesses will leverage the platforms in the Alibaba ecosystem to offer products and services to mainland China and the world. HK$1 billion has been earmarked for the Hong Kong Fund.

“At Alibaba our mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere,” said Mr. Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman of Alibaba Group. “We are passionate about fostering entrepreneurial spirit and hope the resources offered by the Fund will assist unleash potential for innovation and entrepreneurship in Hong Kong. I am delighted to have the support from the Fund’s directors who share our vision and passion. Together we will assist aspiring entrepreneurs realize their dreams.”

