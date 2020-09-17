Worth Watching Stocks: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX), Noble Corporation Ordinary Shares (UK) (NYSE:NE) | BNinvestors

On Thursday, Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), remained flat at $2.68.

On Friday, December 18, 2015, NASDAQ Composite ended at 4,923.08, down 1.59%, Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.10% to finish the day at 17,128.55 and the S&P closed at 2,005.55, down 1.78%.

Zynga Inc.s stock edged higher by 1.54% to close Fridays session at USD 2.64, slightly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of USD 2.51 and USD 2.63, respectively. The companys shares oscillated between USD 2.57 and USD 2.64. The stock recorded a trading volume of 18.06 million shares, which was above its 50-day daily average volume of 7.83 million shares and above its 52-week average volume of 12.77 million shares. Over the last three days, Zynga Inc.s shares have advanced 2.72% and in the past one week, the shares have moved up 7.32%. Furthermore, over the last three months, the stock has gained 4.76%, however, in the past six months; the shares have shed 11.71%. On a compounded total return basis, the company has returned 3.53% in the past one month. The stock is trading at a price to book ratio of 1.28, contrast to the historical PB ratio of 1.27.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company offers its online social games under the FarmVille, Words with Friends, Zynga Poker, Hit It Rich! Slots, CSR Racing, FarmVille 2: Country Escape, NFL Showdown, New Zynga Poker, New Words With Friends, Wizard of Oz Slots, Looney Tunes Dash!, CSR Classics, and Clumsy Ninja names.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX), inclined 0.73% to $34.70, during its last trading session.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., declared that James R. Moffett, Chairman of the Board, co-founder, and long-time executive, will step down from FCX’s Board of Directors and as Executive Chairman. Mr. Moffett, who has been named Chairman Emeritus, has agreed to become a consultant to the FCX Board, counting providing advisory services in support of the company’s ongoing negotiations with the Indonesian Government regarding its Contract of Work.

The Board has elected Gerald J. Ford as Non-Executive Chairman. Mr. Ford has served as FCX’s Lead Independent Director since 2013.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition of mineral assets, and oil and natural gas resources. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, cobalt, silver, and other metals, in addition to oil and gas.

Finally, Noble Corporation (UK) (NYSE:NE), ended its last trade with -0.75% loss, and closed at $10.55.

Noble Corporation declared that its report of drilling rig status and contract information has been updated as of December 17, 2015.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2014, the company operated a fleet of 15 jackups, 9 drillships, and 8 semisubmersibles, counting 1 high-specification, harsh environment jackup under construction.