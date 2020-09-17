Fresh Trending Stocks: Qunar Cayman Islands (NASDAQ:QUNR), Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)

On Monday, Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd (NASDAQ:QUNR)s shares inclined 7.92% to $42.65.

Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd (QUNR) is currently valued at $5.17 billion. The company has 134.38 million shares outstanding and 81.90% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has -13.78 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as -16.03. The company exchanged hands with 20.22 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 1.48 million shares.

Qunar Cayman Islands, declared the sale by Baidu, Inc. (BIDU), the largest shareholder of the Company, of 178,702,519 Class A ordinary shares and 11,450,000 Class B ordinary shares of its ownership interest in the Company to Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP). The exchange ratio is 1 Qunar ADS to 0.725 Ctrip ADSs. After the completion of the transaction, Ctrip will own 190,152,519 Class B ordinary shares of Qunar.

Qunar also declared recently the changes to its Board composition following the sale of Baidu’s ownership interest. Mr. James Jianzhang Liang, Ms. Jane Jie Sun, Ms. Maria Maohua Sun and Mr. Xing Xiong have been designated to the Board of Qunar. Ms. Helen He, Mr. Liang Zeng, Mr. Yuming He and Mr. Fang Wei have stepped down from the Board. These changes became effective on October 26, 2015.

Qunar Cayman Islands Limited (Qunar) is engaged in offering mobile and online commerce platform for travel in China. The Company offers a range of travel products, counting flights, hotels, vacations packages, attraction tickets and other travel related offerings.

Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC)s shares dropped -2.58% to $2.27.

Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (KGC) offered -36.30% EPS for prior five years. The company has -25.90% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was -18.80%. The company has $2.67 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 69.90%. Its price to book ratio was 0.55. Volatility of the stock was 5.95% for the week while for the month booked as 6.81%.

Kinross Gold Corporation is a senior gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, counting exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties.

At the end of Monday’s trade, GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)s shares surged 3.41% to $32.10.

GrubHub Inc (GRUB) has market value of $2.63 billion while its EPS was booked as $0.44 in the last 12 months. The stock has 84.58 million shares outstanding while 7.90% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has net profit margin was 12.00%.

GrubHub Inc. is an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company connects more than 30,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 800 cities across the United States. The Company’s target market is primarily composed of independent restaurants.

