Notable Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on: Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY)

On Wednesday, Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), gained 5.42% to $190.38.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, has released its third quarter 2015 financial results. A copy of the earnings release has been furnished in the companys Form 8-K filing and is also available on the companys investor relations website at https://investor.northropgrumman.com.

As formerly declared, Northrop Grumman will webcast its earnings conference call at noon Eastern time recently. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on https://investor.northropgrumman.com. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in aerospace, electronics, information systems, and technical service areas to government and commercial customers worldwide. The company’s Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, unmanned systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems and subsystems.

Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), declined -1.24% to $14.30, during its last trading session.

Radian Group, stated net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2015, of $70.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. This compares to net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2014, of $153.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.

Adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2015, was $115.6 million, contrast to adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2014, of $125.8 million. Adjusted diluted net operating income per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2015, was $0.31.

Radian Group Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance, and Mortgage and Real Estate Services (MRES).

Finally, Shares of Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY), ended its last trade with 0.54% gain, and closed at $18.60.

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a product partner of Infosys (INFY), recently declared that its Finacle Core Banking Solution running on an Oracle SuperCluster M7 has set a new record for the number of banking transactions processed.

In the test, which was observed and reviewed by the global advisory firm Ernst & Young, the solution supported more than 2.0 billion bank accounts with near linear scalability. The results showcase Finacles capabilities to manage extraordinarily large transaction volumes to assist banks cater to their growing business demands at reduced costs.

The tests were conducted across a mix of delivery channel transactions that could originate from branches, ATMs, online and mobile channels. Finacle Core Banking version 11.1.2 was tested on Oracle SuperCluster M7, Oracles SPARC T7/M7 servers running Oracle Solaris 11.3 with Oracle Database 12c together with Oracle WebLogic 12c to determine its performance and scalability parameters. PCI DSS security compliance on Oracle Solaris 11.3 was carried out as stated by Oracle.

Infosys Limited, together with its auxiliaries, provides business consulting, technology, engineering, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. Its solutions comprise business information technology (IT) services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation services, infrastructure administration, business process administration, and engineering services comprising of product engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services, counting consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

