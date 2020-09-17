Hot Stocks News Alert: Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

On Thursday, Shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), lost -2.23% to $7.88.

RAD, latest closing price of $7.88 is at a discount to its 200-day moving average price of $8.07. Its 52-week range has been $5.01 $9.47; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $9.47 achieved on Aug 5, 2015 and a premium to its 52-week low of $5.15 faced on Oct 30, 2014. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 28.87% which was maintained at 65.55% in this year. According to news report, Rite Aid Corp., a pharmacy chain based in Camp Hill, Pa., gave Darren Karst, its finance chief, the additional duties of chief administrative officer after about 14 months on the job. He succeeds Frank Vitrano, its former CFO, who will become chief planned business development officer. Mr. Karst will have a bonus opportunity targeted at 125% of his salary; his bonus was originally targeted at 75% of his salary. He received compensation for the February-ended year valued at $4.5 million, counting a salary of $419,310, equity awards valued at $3.7 million and a $275,775 bonus, according to a proxy filing. The company on Tuesday said it agreed to be attained by larger rival Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WSJ

Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain. The Company sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, which are referred to as front-end products. The Companys drugstores primary business is pharmacy services.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), declined -0.06% to $119.71, during its last trading session.

In the last trading session, UnitedHealth, moved on low volume, trading at a volume of 3,257,509 shares versus its average daily volume of 5.03 million shares. At $119.71, the stock has lost momentum as shares are down from a peak price of $126.21 recorded on Aug 18, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 5.18% which was maintained at 30.63% in this year. The stock is having its 200-day moving average of $119.03 and $118.97 as its 50-day moving average. According to Health Insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc is nearing a deal to buy Helios for more than $1.6 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. UnitedHealth declined to comment and Helios could not be reached right away for comment outside regular business hours.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being company in the United States.

