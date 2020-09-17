Notable Runners – T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN), Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

On Friday, T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)s shares inclined 1.88% to $38.44.

TMUS offered -21.20% EPS for prior five years. The company has 3.10% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 3.10%. The company has $31.37 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 34.90%. Its price to book ratio was 1.93. Volatility of the stock was 2.38% for the week while for the month booked as 3.56%.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) stands at $47.73 according to 22 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $80.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $40.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 2.00. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets.

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)s shares gained 3.14% to $21.65.

INFN has beta value of 0.84. The company has the market capitalization of $3.03 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 5.20% while its return on equity ratio was 8.30%. ATR value of company was 0.71 while stock volatility for week was 2.82% while for month was 3.47%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.17 and its current ratio was 3.20.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) stands at $26.18 according to 11 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $30.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $20.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 1.80. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Infinera Corporation is engaged in optical transport networking systems. The Company provides optical transport networking equipment, software and services to Tier 1 and Tier 2 telecommunications service providers.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)s shares surged 0.12% to $98.69.

CMI has market value of $17.53 billion while its EPS was booked as $9.34 in the last 12 months. The stock has 177.60 million shares outstanding while 83.50% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 25.80% while net profit margin was 8.70%. Beta value of the company was 1.52; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) stands at $109.00 according to 22 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $160.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $76.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 2.80. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Cummins Inc. is a global diesel engine manufacturer. The Company designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

