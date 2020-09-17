Most Active Stocks Traders Alert: The Dow Chemical Company, (NYSE:DOW), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, (NYSE:TEVA), Cliffs Natural Resources, (NYSE:CLF)

On Thursday, Shares of The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW), gained 0.30% to $53.32.

Dow Corning Corp. declared recently that a silicone adhesive technology it recently developed alongside Delphi Automotive PLC has earned one of R&D Magazine’s prestigious 2015 R&D 100 Awards.

Dow Corning and Delphi received the award for Dow Corning® EA-7100 Adhesive, a product initially developed for Delphi, which was grappling with several adhesion challenges. The adhesive is based on novel silicone chemistry that significantly expands design options for automotive electronics and other applications by enabling strong bonds to a wide variety of substrates. Formulated with patented new silicone chemistry, Dow Corning EA-7100 Adhesive offers more options for designing next-generation electronics counting control units, sensors, lighting and display modules, and provides advantages such as greatly accelerated processing speed, and reduced energy use.

This award recognizes what Dow Corning does best every day working alongside customers to develop innovative silicone-based products that solve challenges and create opportunities for our customers to compete and win, said Ganesh Kailasam, senior vice president and chief technology officer. “While this technology is assisting advance the automotive electronics industry, there are countless other applications that could benefit.”

Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) is a leading global technology company for automotive and commercial vehicle markets delivering solutions that assist make vehicles safe, green and connected. Headquartered in Gillingham, U.K., Delphi operates technical centers, manufacturing sites and customer support services in 33 countries.

Dow Corning (dowcorning.com) provides performance-enhancing solutions to serve the diverse needs of more than 25,000 customers worldwide. A global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation, Dow Corning offers more than 7,000 products and services via the company’s Dow Corning® and XIAMETER® brands. Dow Corning is equally owned by The Dow Chemical Company and Corning, Incorporated. More than half of Dow Corning’s annual sales are outside the United States. Dow Corning’s global operations adhere to the American Chemistry Council’s Responsible Care® initiative, a stringent set of standards designed to advance the safe and secure administration of chemical products and processes.

The Dow Chemical Company manufactures and supplies products that are used primarily as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services worldwide. It operates through Agricultural Sciences, Consumer Solutions, Infrastructure Solutions, Performance Materials & Chemicals, and Performance Plastics segments. The Agricultural Sciences segment provides crop protection and seed/plant biotechnology products and technologies, urban pest administration solutions and healthy oils, insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and seeds.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), declined -0.38% to $61.04, during its last trading session.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and University College London (UCL) declared the start of a unique study, combining state-of-the-art brain imaging with key biomarkers, aimed at building a better understanding of the role of inflammation in neurodegenerative disease and potentially a new approach in its early diagnosis and treatment.

The Pilot Longitudinal Study in Alzheimer’s Disease of Central Markers of Microglial Activation (PADMMA) study is a two-year study in 20 patients that will assess, using PET imaging, the prevalence and pattern of activation of a specific type of cell, called microglia, in the central nervous system (CNS) in people with certain symptoms of neurodegenerative disease. It is key demonstration of Tevas commitment towards dementia research made following the UK Government’s Dementia Summit, spearheaded by UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

The role of inflammation is key in the field of neurodegeneration. It is implicated in the neuronal dysfunction that is the result of some of the most devastating neurodegenerative diseases. Microglia play a central role in neuro-inflammation, and defining reliable biomarkers of microglial activation, and their changes over time, will provide us with crucial information for developing treatment trials with neuro-inflammation as a novel therapeutic target.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, specialty, and other pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers generic or branded generic medicines; specialized products, such as sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances; and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Finally, Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLF), ended its last trade with -4.49% loss, and closed at $2.34.

Cliffs Natural Resources, declared recently that it is temporarily idling iron ore pellet production at its Northshore Mining operation in Minnesota by Dec. 1, 2015. The Company stated that until its domestic customers blast furnace capacity utilization rates improve, existing customer demand will be satisfied from its current pellet inventory.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cliffs Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, The historic high tonnage of foreign steel dumped into the U.S. continues to negatively impact the steel production levels of our domestic customers. As our pellet inventory at both Northshore and United Taconite is adequate to meet current customer demand, we will be able to optimize our working capital and cash flow by temporarily idling production at Northshore. Mr. Goncalves added, Our pellet inventory is presently at a seasonally, historic high level. As a result, we are taking this action to work off our pellet inventory pending receipt of our customers tonnage requirements for 2016 which have not been finalized. The resolution of the trade cases presently filed by the domestic steelmakers against several countries and covering a broad range of steel products should bring a positive impact to the domestic market sometime during the first half of 2016. As soon as the unfairly traded steel problem subsides and domestic steel production recovers to normal levels, we will be able to right away ramp up iron ore pellet production by bringing idled capacity back to operation.

Cliffs anticipates that both Northshore and United Taconite operations will be temporarily idled through the first quarter of 2016. During that time frame, Cliffs will continue to operate Hibbing Taconite in Minnesota, in addition to the Tilden and Empire mines in Michigan, at normal rates. The Company will assess and adjust its production plans as market conditions improve.

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces iron ore and metallurgical coal. It operates five iron ore mines that produces iron ore pellets in Michigan and Minnesota; Koolyanobbing complex situated in northeast of the town of Southern Cross, which produces lump and fines iron ore; and two metallurgical coal mines located in Alabama and West Virginia.

