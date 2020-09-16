Active Stock to Observe: Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

On Friday, Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), lost -0.13% to $45.82.

Southwest Airlines, declared that Tom Nealon will join Southwest Airlines in January 2016 as Executive Vice President Strategy & Innovation.

Until recently, Nealon served South west as a member of its Board of Directors. He was designated to that position in 2010 and during the course of his service on the Board, he has take partd on the Audit, Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Safety and Compliance Oversight committees. Nealon will report to Southwest Airlines Chairman, President, and CEO Gary Kelly.

Formerly, Nealon was Group Executive Vice President of JC Penney Company, Inc. He held other leadership positions at JC Penney in Information Technology, with jcp.com, Corporate Strategy and Planning, and Digital Ventures. Nealon joined JC Penney as Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer in 2006.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates passenger airlines that provide planned air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 665 Boeing 737 aircraft; and had 12 Boeing 717 aircraft.

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), declined -1.14% to $7.82, during its last trading session.

BlackBerry Limited, released the thirteenth Good Mobility Index Report showing that organizations are increasingly building custom secure apps. Among Good Powered by BlackBerry (formerly Good Technology) customers who are building custom apps, the average organization has developed 3.74 custom apps to assist mobilize key business processes. More broadly, the calendar Q3 report showed a 30 percent quarter-over-quarter improvement in app activations and an improvement in the number of organizations using multiple apps beyond email.

The Q3 Good Mobility Index Report validates that enterprises are moving forward to the next stage of their mobility journeys, said Billy Ho, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Product and Value Added Solutions, BlackBerry. The ability for organizations to develop compelling, secure cross-platform mobile applications using the Good Dynamics platform is one of the key benefits that made the acquisition of Good so important to our strategy.

For the fourth quarter in a row, secure browser led all app categories, growing 57 percent quarter-over-quarter to account for 37 percent of all apps deployed by organizations. This trend is likely to continue as Good Access™, the leading secure browser, adds support for Windows. Custom apps, secure IM, document access and document editing followed as the next most popular app categories.

BlackBerry Limited provides wireless communications solutions worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry wireless solutions, which comprise the sale of BlackBerry handheld devices; and the provision of data communication, and compression and security infrastructure services enabling BlackBerry handheld wireless devices to send and receive wireless messages and data.

Finally, Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), ended its last trade with -0.56% loss, and closed at $79.96.

Sales force, stated that it granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the Plan) to new employees who joined Sales force in connection with its acquisition of ÄKTA US LLC (ÄKTA). The Plan was adopted by the Sales force Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

ÄKTA is a digital experience and engagement consultancy. Sales force accomplished its acquisition of ÄKTA in September 2015.

Under the Plan, Sales force granted a total of 61,306 restricted stock units (RSUs) to 21 employees. These RSUs vest over 4 years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive officer employee and joined as a result of the acquisition.

salesforce.com, inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship administration to various businesses and industries worldwide. The company offers enterprise cloud computing apps and platform services, counting Sales Cloud for sales force automation, which enables companies to store data, access accurate customer and prospect information, track leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and collaborate around any sale on desktop and mobile devices; Service Cloud that enables companies to connect address customers service and support needs; and Marketing Cloud, which enables companies to map customer journeys to digital marketing interactions through email, mobile, social, Web, and connected products.