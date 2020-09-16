Active Runners:Magna International (NYSE:MGA), CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG), NorthStar Asset Administration Group (NYSE:NSAM), Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) | Stocks Newswire

On Monday, Shares of Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE:MGA), lost -3.63% to $45.44.

Magna International Inc., declared that it has reached an underwriting agreement providing for the issuance of U.S. $650 million aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured notes following an effective shelf registration statement formerly filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 4.150% and will mature on October 1, 2025. The offering closed on September 23, 2015, subject to customary closing conditions.

Magna intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, counting capital expenditures and the formerly declared acquisition of the Get rag Group of Companies.

Magna International Inc. develops, manufactures, engineers, supplies, and sells automotive products. It operates through North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World segments.

Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG), declined -3.53% to $31.41, during its current trading session.

CBRE Group, declared that it has been comprised on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the second year in a row. This prestigious index recognizes corporations demonstrating leadership on environmental, social and governance issues.

CBRE is the only commercial real estate services and investment firm comprised in the index.

The 600 largest North American companies of the S&P Global Broad Market Index were invited to take part in the Robeco SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Of these , about the top 25 percent made the DJSI.

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Administration; and Development Services segments.

During Monday’s trade, Shares of NorthStar Asset Administration Group Inc (NYSE:NSAM), lost -5.51% to $14.91.

NorthStar Asset Management Group and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp., declared that they presented at the JMP Financial Services & Real Estate Conference on Monday, September 21, 2015 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, NY.

Northstar Asset Administration Group Inc. provides asset administration and other services in the United States and internationally. It also offers securitization transaction services.

Finally, Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB), are trading with -0.87% loss, and is at $107.75.

Kimberly-Clark declared the availability of the new Poise Impressa Bladder Supports – an innovative over-the-counter internal solution designed to assist stop leaks before they happen.

Safe, comfortable and effective, Poise Impressa Bladder Supports give women an option that assists them stop worrying about leaks so they can experience a renewed sense of freedom and the confidence to enjoy an active, fulfilling life.

As the light incontinence category leader, the Poise brand continues to bring superior product innovations to market, said Jay Gottleib, Adult and Feminine Care President, Kimberly-Clark North America. New Poise Impressa will change the category altogether and transform the lives of women with stress incontinence in a way they never thought possible – by assisting to prevent leaks instead of absorbing them afterwards.

Thirty-five million women experience stress urinary incontinence, a common type of bladder leakage, which can be triggered by everyday occurrences like coughing, sneezing, laughing, lifting or even exercise. Until now, most women have had little choice but to absorb these leaks with pads and liners, or resort to more invasive solutions such as surgery.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and K-C professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands.

