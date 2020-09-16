Active Stock to Observe: ConAgra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG), Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ)

On Monday, Shares of ConAgra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG), lost -0.24% to $41.59.

Marie Callenders, a brand of ConAgra Foods [NYSE: CAG], declared the return of the Comforts From Home Project, a partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) thats committed to bringing the heartwarming feelings, flavors, and favorites of home to those who miss it most. In its second year, the Comforts From Home Project invites consumers to support USO Operation Celebration™, a program dedicated to celebrating holidays and other special occasions for service members and military families who are missing the comforts of home during these special times. The program brings food, decorations and games to USO locations around the world so that our nations military community can celebrate special occasions no matter where they are serving.

From September 1, 2015 through January 29, 2016, consumers can assist give to USO Operation Celebration by entering the on-pack code from one of the more than about 55 million specially marked packages of Marie Callenders frozen meals or desserts at www.ComfortsFromHome.com. Marie Callenders will donate $.50 to USO Operation Celebration for each code entered.

Last year, with consumers overwhelming support, Marie Callenders brought care packages to a very deserving group of servicemen and women stationed overseas through a $250,000 donation to the USO2GO program, said Christiane Brocky, vice president and general manager, ConAgra Foods. This year, were proud to support USO Operation Celebration to assist bring a taste of home and its comforts to our troops when their service takes them away from family and friends during the holidays and other special occasions.

ConAgra Foods, Inc. operates as a food company primarily in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Foods, Commercial Foods, and Private Brands. The Consumer Foods segment provides branded food products in various categories, such as meals, entrees, condiments, sides, snacks, and desserts to various retail channels, such as frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable temperature classes.

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), inclined 0.74% to $28.70, during its last trading session.

The Siemens Foundation, declared the 2015 class of regional finalists for the Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology, the nation’s premier research competition for high school students.

Ninety-seven regional finalists have been invited to advance to the next round of the competition, where they will vie for one of the most prestigious science honors awarded to high school students in the country recently. These regional finalists were picked from an exceptional group of 466 semi-finalists that were declared on October 16. These semi-finalists presented projects that were considered outstanding and notable from a pool of nearly 1800 projects presented this year.

The 97 regional finalists will now advance to one of six regional competitions held over three successive weekends in November at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (November 6-7); Georgia Institute of Technology (November 6-7); University of Notre Dame (November 13-14); The University of Texas at Austin (November 13-14); California Institute of Technology (November 20-21); and Carnegie Mellon University (November 20-21).

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media company. The company operates through U.S. Networks; International Networks; and Education and Other segments. The company owns and operates television networks under the brands, such as Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science, Velocity, Discovery Family, American Heroes, Destination America, Discovery Life, Oprah Winfrey network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Kids.

Finally, Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), ended its last trade with -1.71% loss, and closed at $2.87.

Turquoise Hill Resources, declared the third quarter 2015 production for Oyu Tolgoi.

Jeff Tygesen, Turquoise Hill Chief Executive Officer, said, Third quarter mine production at Oyu Tolgoi was at record levels while concentrate produced and contained copper were on par with the previous quarter even considering the planned concentrator shutdown in July. Gold production reduced in the third quarter as a result of lower grades but is predictable to improvement in the fourth quarter.

During Q315, mined production raised 8.5% over Q215 due to shorter hauling routes and ongoing productivity initiatives. Copper in concentrates for Q315 raised 1.3% due to higher head grades. Gold in concentrates for the quarter reduced 48.5% over Q215 due to slower than anticipated access to gold-rich ore. Raised copper and gold production is predictable in Q415 as higher-grade ore is accessed in the open pit.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its auxiliaries, operates as a mining company. Its principal material mineral resource property is the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012.

