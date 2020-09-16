Active Stock to Observe: Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE), Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

On Tuesday, Shares of Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE), gain 0.22% to $32.25, on Dec 15, after the company raised its quarterly dividend after the closing bell yesterday.

The company declared a first quarter dividend of 30 cents per share, a 7% improvement from the 28 cents per share the company formerly declared, payable March 2 to shareholders of record on February 5.

The dividend improvement is a testament to our continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value and our confidence in the business, said CEO Ian Read.

As always, we are focused on maximizing total shareholder return, of which the dividend remains a key component, Read said.

The stock traded on heavy volume recently with shares changing hands 47 million times, as contrast to the stocks average of 35.2 million shares per day.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66.

Pfizer Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. Its products comprise Lyrica, the Prevnar family of products, Enbrel, Celebrex, Lipitor, Viagra, Zyvox, Sutent, EpiPen, Toviaz, Tygacil, Rapamune, Xalkori, Inlyta, Norvasc, BeneFIX, Genotropin and Enbrel, among others.

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), declined -1.06% to $15.83, during its last trading session.

Kinder Morgan Inc filed its final written argument for the Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline expansion project with Canadian regulators on Tuesday, in a bid to gain approval for shipping more oil sands crude to the Pacific Coast, according to Reuters

The pipeline presently ships 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Edmonton, Alberta, to Burnaby, British Columbia. The projected expansion will nearly treble capacity to 890,000 bpd, providing more access to Asian markets.

Environmental groups, aboriginal groups and local landowners in British Columbia have mounted fierce opposition to the project, and are fighting to block the expansion.

Kinder Morgan first filed its facilities application with Canadas National Energy Board in December 2013, but was required to file replacement evidence for a 64-page report prepared by a consultant who was later designated to the NEB. Reuters Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is an energy infrastructure and energy company in North America. The Company operates through six segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada and Other. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment comprises interstate and intrastate pipelines and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

Finally, Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), ended its last trade with 1.87% gain, and closed at $13.88.

Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it secured a permit from California to start testing its self-driving car on public roads from next year, according to Reuters

Ford, which will test its Ford Fusion Hybrid car, joins companies ranging from Alphabet Incs Google to Volkswagen AG in testing the fast-growing self-driving technology.

Other carmakers already approved by California comprise Honda Motor Co Ltd, Daimler AGs, Mercedes Benz, Tesla Motors Inc, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and BMW AG.

California is one of a handful of states, together with Michigan, Florida and Nevada, that have passed legislation enabling testing of self-driving cars on public roads.

Google and other automotive manufacturers and suppliers have said the technology to build self-driving cars should be ready by 2020. Reuters Report

Ford Motor Company (Ford) manufactures or distributes automobiles across six continents. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services. Automotive sector comprises North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. Financial Services sector comprises Ford Motor Credit Company and Other Financial Services segments.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.