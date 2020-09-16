Active Stock to Observe: Advanced Micro Devices, (NASDAQ:AMD), Frontier Communications Corporation, (NASDAQ:FTR), Mentor Graphics Corp., (NASDAQ:MENT)

On Thursday, Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) added 3.18% and closed at $2.92 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $2.86 3.00.

On Dec 9, 2015, The Immersive Technology Alliance (ITA) is the official trade organization for immersive technologies, such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), stereoscopic 3D and more, is happy to declare AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and the VR Council have joined the ITA. Daryl Sartain, Director of VR at AMD, will serve as the 2015/2016 Chair of the ITA VR Council.

The VR Council, a professional community of technology makers, content makers, retail channels, and academic institutions, was founded by AMD in July 2015, to collaborate and build virtual realitys future. By joining forces with the ITA, it has become a dedicated division within the alliance and will provide a forum for members to discuss VR technologies, standards development and market opportunities.

Analyst rating:

During the current month, Wall Street analysts gave the rating about the company shares whether it is time to BUY, SELL or HOLD the shares. “3” analyst said that BUY the stock and Strong BUY signal was issued by “2” analysts. Sell rating was given by “2” analysts. Hold signal was recommended by “16” analysts. Underperform rating was given by “7” analysts.

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) jumped 0.21% and closed at $4.86 in the last trading session. The company’s market capitalization is $5.68B.

Frontier Secure, a service of Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR), declared an enhancement to its computer and mobile security products. The new Multi-Device Security combines computer and mobile protection to provide comprehensive, award-winning security for consumers. Powered by security leader and partner F-Secure®, Frontier Secure’s Multi-Device Security covers Windows PCs and Macs, in addition to Android and iOS-based tablet and smartphones.

Multi-Device Security assists protect your entire digital life with:

Virus Protection: Assists keep your devices safe from viruses, trojans, and spyware

Browsing and Banking Protection: Assists keep you protected even when you’re not actively using the software

Network Protection: Assists keep your Internet connection safe

Comprehensive Protection: Protects up to 10 devices under a single subscription

Shares of Mentor Graphics Corp. (NASDAQ:MENT), ended its last trade with 0.73% gain, and closed at $18.73. The Average Volume of the company is at 1,536,000 shares. The EPS of the company stands at $1.24.

Mentor Graphics Corp. declared the Mentor Automotive A2B Analyzer®, the industrys first third-party development platform supporting the Automotive Audio Bus (A2B) technology developed by Analog Devices, Inc. As automotive design complexity continues to grow, OEMs and suppliers are challenged with integrating faster, more efficient technologies into the automotive architecture at lower system costs. The Automotive Audio Bus technology facilitates the design of in-vehicle audio networks with reduced cost and complexity, and the A2B Analyzer assists significantly reduce the development time for these systems.

Automotive Audio Bus (A2B): Lowest Cost-Per-Node Audio Networking Solution

The A2B technology from Analog Devices is optimized to deliver superior audio quality while reducing system cost, weight, and design complexity. A2B utilizes a master-slave line topology to deliver audio and control data, together with clock and power over a single two-wire, unshielded twisted pair cable. The low-latency, deterministic nature of the A2B technology is particularly well suited for cutting-edge in-car audio applications such as hands-free systems, speech recognition and active noise cancellation.

