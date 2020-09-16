Active Movers of Yesterday: Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU), Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE:HSBC)

On Thursday, Shares of Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU), lost -0.22% to $200.01.

Baidu Research, a division of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), unveiled new research results from its Silicon Valley AI Lab (SVAIL). Results comprise the ability to accurately recognize both English and Mandarin with a single learning algorithm.

The results are detailed in a paper posted on ArXiv.org: Deep Speech 2: End-to-End Speech Recognition in English and Mandarin.

SVAILs Deep Speech system, declared last year, initially focused on improving English speech recognition accuracy in noisy environments (for example, restaurants, cars and public transportation).

Over the past year, SVAIL researchers improved Deep Speechs performance in English and also trained it to transcribe Mandarin. The Mandarin version achieves high accuracy in many scenarios and is ready to be deployed on a large scale in real-world applications, such as web searches on mobile devices.

Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), declined -2.78% to $31.80, during its last trading session.

Fortinet, declared that its Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Framework has achieved Advanced Threat Defense (ATD) Certification from ICSA Labs, an independent division of Verizon, which offers vendor-neutral testing and certification. ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense (ATD) Certification testing is conducted by an ISO-accredited lab focused on the detection of malicious threats that traditional security products miss.

With so much noise in the market, it can be a daunting challenge for organizations to separate security fact from fiction. Thats why Fortinet consistently submits our broad portfolio to rigorous, independent, third-party testing that enables customers to understand how our solutions perform in the real-world, said John Maddison, vice president of products and solutions at Fortinet. ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense Certification demonstrates that our ATP Framework delivers advanced protection from the data center to edge to endpoint.

To demonstrate Fortinets ability to keep pace with an ever-evolving threat landscape, their Advanced Threat Protection Framework is tested by ICSA Labs as many as four times a year each time against the latest threats. Fortinet successfully accomplished the initial round of that ATD testing and was among the first to attain ICSA Labs ATD Certification.

Finally, Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE:HSBC), ended its last trade with 0.23% gain, and closed at $38.72.

Even though world merchandise trade growth is predictable to rise just one percent through the end of this year, US businesses are optimistic about trade over the next six months, buoyed by the prospect of changes to government trade regulations, and momentum in the current US domestic economy, according to the latest findings from the US HSBC Global Connections Trade Forecast.

The US will also retain its competitive advantage as a top three trading nation well into 2050, as a third wave of globalization marked by new technologies and increasing economic integration continues to take hold, according to HSBC’s Trade Winds report, which analyzes the last 150 years of trade while projecting the next 35 years. With the total volume of goods predictable to quadruple to $68.5 trillion in value by 2050, the US could see more than $4.78 trillion in export revenue, and control almost seven percent of total exports, counting technology-intensive exports, as the second top global exporter after China.

