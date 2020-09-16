Active Runners: Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN), Oncothyreon (NASDAQ:ONTY), Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX)

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday in a choppy session as oil resumed its decline, fuelling investor worries about global economic growth and causing the S&P 500 index to track the move in the commodity, according to Reuters

After a morning rally for both oil and stocks, the three major U.S. stock indexes fell as oil reversed course and investors also prepared for a Federal Reserve meeting next week that is expected to result in an interest rate hike.

Often times investors will look at the commodity complex as a barometer for the global economy. Couple that with the fact that we broke support in the S&P 500, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York, citing selling after the S&P hit the 2050 level. Reuters Report

On Wednesday, Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), showed bullish trend with higher momentum of 0.59% to close at $5.11. The company traded total volume of 13.70 million shares as contrast to its average volume of 6.47 million shares. The company has a market value of $74.02 billion and about 14.43 billion shares outstanding. During the 52-week trading session the minimum price at which share price traded, registered at $5.06 and reached to max level of $8.76.

In the trailing twelve months, net profit margin of the company was 20.00% The company has 2.12% value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 0.82%. The company earned $7.16 billion in prior twelve months on revenue of $34.85 billion.

Shares of Oncothyreon Inc (USA) (NASDAQ:ONTY), declined -31.95% to $2.13, during its last trading session. Oncothyreon Inc (USA) (NASDAQ:ONTY) opened its trading session at $2.70. During the trading session the minimum price at which share price traded, recorded at $2.10 and share price hit to max level of $3.41. It has market worth of $297.13 billion. It traded total volume of 8.14 million shares higher than the average volume of 1.08 million shares.

In the last 12 months, Oncothyreon Inc (USA) (NASDAQ:ONTY) EPS was booked as $-0.54. 0.10% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. Beta value of the company was 1.04; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) closed at $85.31 with trading volume of 3.83 million shares below its average volume of 4.28 million. The company fell -1.26% with market capitalization of 58.43 billion. The stock’s institutional ownership stands at 93.20%. During the year, the lowest price at which share is traded was $68.06 and hit the highest price at $94.61.

The share price is going higher than to its 52 week low with 25.35% while its 52 week high with -9.83%. Beta factor, which is used to measure risk associated with the stock, is stands at 1.32. The company offered net profit margin of 2.20% while its gross profit margin was 8.40%. ROE was recorded as 12.50%.