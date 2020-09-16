Active Movers of Yesterday: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM), Youku Tudou Inc (ADR) (NYSE:YOKU) | Stocks Newswire

On Tuesday, Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), gained 1.76% to $1.76.

KeyCorp, declared third quarter net income from ongoing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $216 million, or $.26 per common share, contrast to $230 million, or $.27 per common share, for the second quarter of 2015, and $197 million, or $.23 per common share, for the third quarter of 2014. During the third quarter of 2015, Key incurred $19 million, or $.01 per common share, of costs related to a pension settlement charge, contrast to $20 million, or $.01 per common share, during the third quarter of 2014.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2015, net income from ongoing operations attributable to Key common shareholders was $668 million, or $.78 per common share, contrast to $671 million, or $.76 per common share, for the same period one year ago.

Keys third quarter results reflect our continued success in growing our business, managing expenses and maintaining strong credit quality, said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Beth Mooney.

KeyCorp. operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States.

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM), inclined 3.72% to $7.11, during its last trading session.

National Financial Aid Day falls on October 21, and Sallie Mae – the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company – is using the occasion to thank financial aid professionals for their efforts to assist make the dream of college a reality for students and families across the country.

According to the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, the majority of Americans know little about financial aid programs or how to access them. To assist raise awareness and acknowledge the contributions of financial aid professionals, Congress has designated the third Wednesday of October each year as National Financial Aid Day.

“Securing financial aid can mean the difference between being able to pursue – or having to postpone – the dream of college, and we are proud to partner with financial aid professionals across the country to assist make college happen,” said Kelly Christiano, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “We salute their dedication and commitment, and we thank them for working tirelessly to assist students gain access to, and achieve success in, higher education.”

SLM Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for education company in the United States. The company offers private education loans to students and their families. It also provides banking products, such as high yield savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits; and operates a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to assist families save for college.

Finally, Shares of Youku Tudou Inc (ADR) (NYSE:YOKU), ended its last trade with -0.48% loss, and closed at $24.86.

Youku Tudou, declared that its Board of Directors has received a nonbinding proposal, dated October 16, 2015, from Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a going private transaction in which it would acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company, counting ordinary shares represented by American depositary shares, that are not owned by Alibaba for US$26.60 per ADS in cash, subject to certain conditions. The offer price set forth in the proposal letter represents a premium of about 30.2% over the closing price of the ADSs as quoted by the New York Stock Exchange on October 15, 2015, the last trading day preceding to this declaration, and a premium of 44.5% to the volume-weighted average closing price of the ADSs as quoted by the NYSE during the last three months.

In connection with the proposal letter, certain shareholders of the Company, counting Victor Koo, the Companys founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Chengwei Capital and various entities associated with them have reached a Support Agreement with Alibaba, dated October 16, 2015, following which such shareholders have agreed to, among other things and solely in their capacity as shareholders of the Company, vote their shares of the Company in favor of the Transaction in accordance with the terms of the Support Agreement.

Youku Tudou Inc. operates as an Internet television company in the People’s Republic of China. Its Internet television platform enables users to search, view, and share video content across various devices. The company’s services for users comprise online video content library comprising primarily of professionally produced content, counting television serial dramas, movies, current event reports, variety shows, and music videos.

