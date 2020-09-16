Active Stock Market Runners: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) | BNinvestors

During Tuesday’s Morning trade, Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), gained 0.86% to $95.08.

Facebook is gearing up to fight a cascade of privacy investigations in Europe, arguing that regulators are overreaching in ways that could hurt the social network’s ability to protect users against hacking and fraud, according to WSJ.

Ahead of a court ruling due in Belgium as early as this week, the Menlo Park, Calif., company is attacking this case against it as an ill-thought-out attempt to regulate privacy that would instead remove one of the tools Facebook uses to stop automated programs from hacking into users’ accounts.

The case, brought by Belgium’s Privacy Commission, is the most advanced of five coordinated Facebook investigations launched by regulators from Germany to Spain. If it loses the case, in which the regulator has requested fines of €250,000 a day, Facebook has threatened to make Belgian users endure more identity checks when logging into the website to guard against hacking.

Facebook’s response signals a pugnacious strategy as it takes on European data-protection watchdogs, which have since earlier this year been probing the company’s new privacy policy for potential violations of EU law. WSJ Reports

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It provides a set of development tools and application programming interfaces that enable developers to integrate with Facebook to create mobile and Web applications.

Oracle Corporation Like many cable operators around the world, Cablevision Monterrey faced increasing competition and rising customer demand for better services at a lower cost. But the Mexico-based cable operator couldnt make the changes it wanted its legacy technology across operations and billing was getting in the way. With the goal of creating business agility, operational excellence, and delighted customers, Cablevision Monterrey deployed a suite of Oracle solutions with Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management at the core of the transformation.

We were transforming into a multiservice operator, and we knew that our transformation needed to start with two things: building flexibility into everything we do and centering our entire business on the customer, said José Quiñónez, CIO, Cablevision Monterrey. So we needed the IT infrastructure to match this focus, and thats where Oracle came in. The technology has completely modernized our infrastructure for BSS and OSS, enabling us to launch products and services much faster, in addition to to improve our performance in areas like orders, billing, collections, and accounting.

In this IT transformation, Cablevision Monterrey implemented Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Administration, Oracle Customer Experience solutions, and Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition. With the modernized operations support system (OSS) and billing support system (BSS) infrastructure in place, Cablevision Monterrey is now able to:

Launch new offers 80 percent faster

Innovate and develop new products five times faster

Cut billing errors to nearly zero

Bill for services more than three times faster

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports database and middleware software, application software, cloud infrastructure, hardware systems, and related services worldwide.

Host Hotels & Resorts, declared that Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. (Host L.P.), for whom the Company acts as sole general partner, has priced its offering (the Offering) of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.5% Senior Notes due 2026 (the Notes). The Offering is predictable to close on October 14, 2015, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds of the Offering of about $395 million, after deducting the underwriting discount, fees and expenses, together with cash on hand and a draw on Host L.P.’s new credit facility term loan, will be used to redeem all of Host L.P.’s $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6% Series V Senior Notes due 2020.

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are the joint book-running managers for the Offering.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It also invests in Canada, Mexico, Chile, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Poland. The firm primarily invests in luxury and upper upscale hotels.

