Active Movers of Yesterday: Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL), Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

On Friday, Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL), gained 0.39% to $28.02.

CenturyLink, declared the availability of 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) fiber speeds to nearly 1,000 select business locations in the Utah cities of Lehi and Park City.

Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) connections delivering Internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps are now available to more than 20,000 Utah SMB locations near the companys fiber network backbone or in fiber-fed multi-tenant unit office buildings in Lehi, Ogden, Park City, Salt Lake City, St. George and surrounding communities.

Utah is an exciting place to start, grow and conduct business, said Jeremy Ferkin, vice president of Utah operations, CenturyLink. CenturyLinks strong and growing 1 Gbps fiber network in Utah will allow more businesses to operate and innovate more effectively.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, governmental, and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; private line services for transmission of large amounts of data between sites; and multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video.

Shares of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), inclined 1.13% to $46.49, during its last trading session.

Apache Corporation, will release its third-quarter 2015 results on its website, www.apachecorp.com, at 7 a.m. Central time on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, followed by a conference call to discuss its results at 1 p.m. Central time.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Anadarko basin in western Oklahoma, and the Texas Panhandle, Gulf Coast areas of the United States, in addition to in Western Canada.

Finally, Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL), ended its last trade with 0.21% gain, and closed at $61.68.

Distracted driving near California schools is placing students, pedestrians and other drivers at risk and does not appear to be improving according to an annual statewide observational study. New data reveal more than 12,000 cases of distracted driving were recorded in a single hour this past week at 119 school intersections across the state.

Student researchers from 34 counties take partd in Roadwatch—an annual observational and educational study funded by The Allstate Foundation and administered by the California Friday Night Live Partnership (CFNLP)—observing 12,569 cases of distracted driving, ranging from talking and texting on cellphones to eating and drinking, and reaching for items elsewhere in the car. These three driving distractions top the list as most prevalent.

The hourly average of more than 100 cases of distracted driving per intersection is compriseent with the average recorded in all four preceding Roadwatch studies. Traffic volume is not factored.

The Allstate Corporation, through its auxiliaries, engages in the property-liability insurance and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance products under the Allstate, Encompass, Esurance brand names.

