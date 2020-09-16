Active Movers of Yesterday: Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG), Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), ARRIS Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRS)

On Monday, Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG), gained 0.29% to $76.60.

Part of the Procter & Gamble Company, Duracell has been powering people around the world for more than 50 years.

Duracell, the official battery power of the all-new “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” toys, is powering imaginations everywhere this holiday season with the release of its new film, “Battle for Christmas Morning.” The spot features a 14-year old boy and his 9-year old sister entering a limitless world of creativity once Duracell Quantum batteries are inserted into their new lightsaber toys. The 60-second spot, which features appearances by original Star Wars characters, C-3PO and R2-D2, highlights the power and importance of imagination for the whole family.

“There is no greater imaginative play moment that spans generations than the release of a new Star Wars motion picture. This holiday season, families from across the globe will be powering up new toys from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” said Jeff Jarrett, marketing director, Duracell. “In a world where screens are becoming more prevalent, Duracell wants to assist parents encourage creative play by providing the batteries to power those toys to last as long as their children’s imagination.”

As a promotional partner of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Duracell collaborated with many of the forces behind Star Wars, counting Disney, Lucasfilm, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and Skywalker Sound to create an authentic Star Wars experience and bring this action story to life. “The Battle for Christmas Morning” received expert guidance from famed cinematographer, Daniel Mindel and was shot on an all-new anamorphic camera lens and aspect ratio only used formerly on the new Star Wars film. The spot was directed by Star Wars fan and director of “Night at the Museum” film series, Shawn Levy.

The Procter & Gamble Company, together with its auxiliaries, manufactures and sells branded consumer packaged products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty, Hair and Personal Care; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric Care and Home Care; and Baby, Feminine and Family Care.

Shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), declined -0.65% to $135.41, during its last trading session.

Expedia, declared its participation in the following conferences during the month of November.

RBC Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 10, 2015. Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations Mark Okerstroms question and answer session will start at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Phocuswright Conference in Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood, Florida on Wednesday, November 18, 2015. President and Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi will take part in a Center Stage Executive Interview startning at 2:55 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:55 p.m. Eastern Time.

Expedia, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Leisure and Egencia. It provides travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers, offline retail travel agents, and travel service providers through a portfolio of brands, counting Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Classic Vacations, Travelocity, Expedia Local Expert, Egencia, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, eLong, and Venere.com, in addition to trivago, CarRentals.com, Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Asia Web Direct, LateStays.com, GoDo.com.au, and Arnold Travel Technology.

Finally, Shares of ARRIS Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRS), ended its last trade with 1.17 % gain, and closed at $28.59.

ARRIS, declared that David Potts, ARRIS Chief Financial Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2015 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference at the Westin Times Square in New York, on November 11, 2015 at about 3:00pm Eastern.

ARRIS Group, Inc. provides media entertainment and data communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Customer Premises Equipment and Network & Cloud.