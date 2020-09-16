Active Eye-Catching Stocks: Kinder Morgan, (NYSE:KMI), United States Steel, (NYSE:X), CenturyLink, (NYSE:CTL)

During Monday’s Morning trade, Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI), lost -0.07% to $30.08.

The company shares have dropped 20.18% in the past 52 Weeks. On April 24, 2015 The shares registered one year high of $44.71 and one year low was seen on August 24, 2015 at $28.5. The 50-day moving average is $32.65 and the 200 day moving average is recorded at $38.83. S&P 500 has rallied 1.23% during the last 52-weeks.

In an analyst report sent to clients and investors by Goldman Sachs on Friday morning, Kinder Morgan (KMI) had its target cut to $44.00. The firm at present has Conviction Buy List rating on the stock.

Out of 16 brokers covering Kinder Morgan, 16 rate it a Buy, 3 indicate a Hold while 0 suggest a Sell. The highest target is $52 and the lowest is $33 according to Thomson/First Call. The 12-month mean target is $44.25, which means upside potential of 47.11% over the current price.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure and energy company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada, and Other segments.

Shares of United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X), declined -3.83% to $13.56, during its current trading session, hitting its lowest level.

The company shares have dropped 64.68% in the past 52 Weeks. On September 17, 2014 The shares registered one year high of $46.55 and one year low was seen on September 11, 2015 at $13.91. The 50-day moving average is $17.48 and the 200 day moving average is recorded at $21.95. S&P 500 has rallied 1.23% during the last 52-weeks.

Happy Monday, as the World Trade Organization may get an appeal from a second country over U.S. anti-dumping measures set to protect domestic pipe makers, counting U.S. Steel Corp., a Kentucky restaurant chain wants to enter Pittsburgh, a company that created and runs 15 sports leagues for adults in Philadelphia is coming here, a banks is swapping its Upper St. Clair site for new digs in Peters Township and one of the citys biggest foundations could bring another news operation, according to American City Business Journals.

Turkey could file an appeal with the World Trade Organization over move by the United States to put anti-dumping duties on imports of Turkish steel pipes, Reuters stated Monday. This follows an appeal by South Korea after the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in 2014 that imports or oil country tubular goods from several countries counting Turkey and South Korea would be subject to duties of up to 118 percent. U.S. Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) is among the domestic steel pipe manufacturers that could lose market share if the duties are reduced or removed. American City Business Journals Reports.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular).

Finally, Shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), lost -0.99%, and is now trading at $26.02. The firm’s net profit margin is 4.00% and weekly performance is -1.83%. On last trading day company shares ended up $26.28. The stock distance from 50-day simple moving average (SMA50) is -5.34%.

Harte Hanks declared the appointment of Karen Puckett as its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective right away.

Ms. Puckett, 55, a director of Harte Hanks since 2009, will remain a director but will no longer serve on the Compensation Committee. Ms. Puckett succeeds interim President and CEO Doug Shepard, who will continue in his role as Harte Hanks Chief Financial Officer.

Karen has a proven track record of successfully growing an enterprise both organically and through acquisitions, and in navigating a business through shifts in industry dynamics. We are delighted to appoint her as the leader of Harte Hanks, said Chris Harte, Chairman of the Board. The Board unanimously agrees Karens extensive business building experience and knowledge of the tech sector will assist us build an integrated, interactive and digital approach over the long-term that will best position Harte Hanks for sustained profitable growth and further our efforts toward becoming a leader in smarter customer interactions.

On behalf of the board, I want to thank Doug for his steady hand in guiding Harte Hanks as interim CEO, Mr. Harte added. Doug has played an invaluable leadership role in Harte Hanks throughout his over seven year tenure with us, and we look forward to his continued positive impact on our business moving forward.

Ms. Puckett brings noteworthy experience in the telecom, cloud and managed services industries in both consumer and business segments, stemming from her 15-year tenure at CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL), where she served as the Chief Operating Officer from 2000 2014, and as President Global Markets from then until leaving the company in August to pursue new leadership opportunities.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, governmental, and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer.

