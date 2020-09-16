Active Stock to Observe: HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD), BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY)

Shares of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) added 0.45% and closed at $12.27 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $12.18 and $12.40.

On Saturday, 195 countries gathered in Paris and approved a sweeping agreement to reduce global CO2 emissions, slowing the effect of global warming and climate change. The deal, predictable to take effect in 2020, comprises both developed and underdeveloped countries who will aim to reduce harmful emissions through a variety of key measures. Several influential companies, counting HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), are already on board with the transformational deal and vocal about the private sector’s responsibility to assist reduce carbon emissions, according to investopedia

Simply put, all 195 countries, both developed and developing, pledged to curb emissions. All countries will lower peak emission levels in an effort to reach net zero emissions by 2100. These efforts will be surveyed every five years to reach the ultimate aim of keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius. Negotiators of the deal state that although it is not perfect, it is a step in the right direction to save the planet as it contains clear and measurable aims with concrete ways to achieve them.

In addition to these aims, HP has been working since 2011 to reduce its environmental impact, marking a 14% reduction in emissions from 2013-2014. Due to the several initiatives that contributed to this reduction, HP was awarded the “climate A list” position on the global climate change report by the CDP, a global group that discloses emission levels from major corporations. HP Inc.’s CEO, Dion Weisler, has advocated for commitment to environmental sustainability. Weisler has been quoted, “HP “[sends] a clear message to companies, governments, and other organizations around the world that we must all take action… At HP, sustainability serves as a guiding principle for how we conduct business and create solutions that are changing the world. It is core to our business strategy and fundamental to every decision we make.” Investopedia Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) jumped 7.63% and closed at $2.54 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $2.37 and $2.55. The company’s Market capitalization is $ 1.86B with the total Outstanding Shares of 790.19M.

Analysts on the Street have a consensus price target of $2.432 on shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). This is according to the research brokerages polled by Zacks Research. Research brokerage firms make stock recommendations, predict future earnings as well as the future stock price (price target) of the equity. The lowest price target estimate is $1.5 while the most bullish has a lofty target of $5, according to uptickanalyst

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been issued a 3.01 rating by the 14 brokerage firms weighing in on the name. The rating is based on a simplified scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation and 5 represents a Strong Sell, this is the average rating based on the firms polled by Zacks Research. Three months ago the consensus rating stood at 3.01.

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), ended its last trade with 4.20% gain, and closed at $8.18. The Average Volume of the company is at 8,220,844 shares with the Outstanding Shares of 525.70M. The Earnings per Share of the company stands at $-0.05, before the company reports its fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results before the market open on Friday.

The mobile communications company is predictable to report a loss, instead of a profit as it did for the same period last year, and a 38.5% year-over-year decline in revenue.

Analysts have forecast for a loss of 15 cents per share on revenue of $487.92 million for the latest quarter.

Last year, the company stated earnings of 1 cent per share on revenue of $793 million in revenue for the quarter ended November 29, 2014.

On Friday, BlackBerry could also offer an update on sales of Priv, its first Android phone that launched early last month. The new mobile device could revive the companys smartphone segment, which has been struggling.

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) is a provider of mobile communications and services. The Company is engaged primarily in the provision of the BlackBerry wireless solution, compriseing of smartphones, service and software.

