Active Runners: Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), Silver Wheaton Corp. (USA) (NYSE:SLW), Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE:POT) | BNinvestors

On Tuesday, Shares of Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), lost -9.43% to $4.76.

In the last trading session, Vale SA, moved on high volume, trading at a volume of 29,711,700 versus its average daily volume of 25.82M shares. At $4.76, the stock has lost momentum as shares are down from a peak price of $11.82 recorded on Oct 22, 2014. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 6.03% which was maintained at -42.63% in this year. The stock is having its 200-day moving average of $5.83 and $4.80 as its 50-day moving average.

Vale S.A., together with its auxiliaries, engages in the research, production, and sale of iron ore and pellets, nickel, fertilizer, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys, cobalt, platinum group metals, and precious metals in Brazil and internationally.

Shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. (USA) (NYSE:SLW), declined -1.44% to $13.70, during its last trading session.

Silver Wheaton Corp., has dropped -42.80% from its peak and trades at just 21.11 times forward earnings projections. The consensus price target for the stock is $20.64 a share. The 52-week range is $11.03 $24.22. Down -29.45% over 12 months, the company has a market cap of $5.72B; its shares recently traded at around $13.70. The P/E ratio is 32.52.

Silver Wheaton Corp. operates as a precious metals streaming company worldwide. The company has 18 long-term purchase agreements and 1 early deposit long-term purchase agreement associated with silver and gold regarding27 various mining assets.

Finally, Shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE:POT), ended its last trade with 0.35% gain, and closed at $21.52.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, has $18.10B in market value and its institutional ownership was 81.40%. The company has P/B ratio of 1.98 while its P/S ratio was 2.59. Net profit margin of the company was 21.80% while its operating profit margin was 30.90%. ROE was booked as 17% while ROI was 13.20%. Stock volatility was 2.75% and 3.42% for week and month respectively.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., together with its auxiliaries, produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate.

