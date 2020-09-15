Three Best Stock’s Buzzers: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), QUALCOMM, (NASDAQ:QCOM), SunTrust Banks, (NYSE:STI)

At the end of Fridays trade, Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)s shares surged 1.93% to $45.85.

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) is currently valued at $73.88 billion. The company has 1.61 billion shares outstanding and 80.10% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 2.27 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 3.02. The company exchanged hands with 9.10 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 10.01 million shares. It beta stands at 0.96.

Mondelez International, declared the launch of belVita breakfast biscuits in China, following its successful rollout in more than 50 markets around the world. Mondelēz International is already the No. 1 biscuit maker in China with beloved brands such as Oreo, Chips Ahoy! and TUC. Leveraging consumer snacking trends around health and nutrition, the company is now bringing the very first breakfast biscuits to China.

belVita has been one of the company’s most successful innovation platforms. Born in France as Petit Déjeuner, the company launched the belVita brand in 2010 and has quickly expanded throughout Europe, Brazil, North America and Australia. Recently, belVita is available in 54 countries and has become a global breakfast icon, generating over $600 million in revenues in 2014.

belVita breakfast biscuits have been developed with a strict nutrition charter. All belVita biscuit products contain at least 50 percent wholegrain cereals, a minimum of 55 percent of energy from available carbohydrates, have a noteworthy source of micronutrients and at least 3g of fiber per 100g serving. Thanks to their special baking process, belVita breakfast biscuits slowly release carbohydrates over a period of four hours. When eaten as part of a balanced breakfast, belVita biscuits provide sustained energy to start the day.

Mondelez International, Inc. is a snack food and beverage company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world. The Company offers its brands in five product categories: biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); chocolate; gum and candy; beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and cheese and grocery.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), ended its Fridays trading session with 1.10% gain, and closed at $59.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) offered 32.70% EPS for prior five years. The company has 12.40% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 16.40%. The company has $94.13 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 82.30%. Its price to book ratio was 2.90. Volatility of the stock was 1.95% for the week while for the month booked as 1.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (Qualcomm) designs, manufactures and market digital communications products and services based on Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) and other technologies.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)s shares gained 1.27% to $40.01.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) has market value of $20.57 billion while its EPS was booked as $3.40 in the last 12 months. The stock has 514.11 million shares outstanding while 83.60% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has operating margin of 53.20% while net profit margin was 33.80%. Beta value of the company was 1.54; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

SunTrust Banks, named some of its top talent to new positions, as the company continues to advance its performance and client experience across business lines. The appointments are effective Nov. 1.

Tom Freeman, presently Chief Risk Officer, has been tapped to lead the Consumer and Private Wealth Administration Segment for SunTrust. He brings a breadth of skills counting credit, corporate strategy and development, consumer lending and portfolio administration, among other experience, to the role.

Brad Dinsmore has been named to lead Consumer Banking, reporting to Freeman and overseeing the companys omni-channel strategy (physical branches and digital consumer channels), counting deposit, consumer products, and client acquisition and experience strategies. His deep experience across all aspects of consumer banking will enable SunTrust to stay in the forefront of evolving client needs and preferences.

Jerome Lienhard has been designated Chief Risk Officer, replacing Freeman. He has been leading the Mortgage Segment and brings broad industry expertise in finance, risk and business line leadership. This will prove beneficial as the company continues to diversify its balance sheet and business mix, while managing compliance and operating risk.

Dorinda Smith has been named Mortgage Segment executive, succeeding Lienhard. She will also serve as President and CEO of SunTrust Mortgage, Inc. A 19-year SunTrust veteran, Smith has a successful track record of leading mortgage operations and sales support teams. She most recently led the Correspondent channel in SunTrust, successfully growing the business through an outstanding client relationship model with best-in-class efficiency.

Suntrust Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Through its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, the Company offers a line of financial services for consumers and businesses, including deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services.

