Remarkable Active Stocks in Review: AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS), U.S. (NYSE:USB), Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

At the end of Fridays trade, AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:AEZS)s shares dipped -17.35% to $0.0562.

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (AEZS) offered 30.40% EPS for prior five years. The company has -246.80% return on equity value. The company has $10.63million market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 21.40%. Its price to book ratio was 0.70. Volatility of the stock was 17.06% for the week while for the month booked as 23.31%.

AEterna Zentaris, declared that it has convened a special meeting of shareholders to be held on Monday, November 16, 2015 , at 9:30 a.m. for shareholders of record on October 14, 2015 to consider a special resolution authorizing the consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation at a consolidation ratio of between 8-for-1 and 100-for-1 (the Share Consolidation) and that the Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders and Administration Information Circular (the Circular) have been mailed to shareholders.

David Dodd , Chairman and CEO of Aeterna Zentaris, commented, We are asking our shareholders to approve a share consolidation of up to 100-for-1 in order to avoid a potential delisting of our Common Shares from The NASDAQ Capital Market and to improve our capital structure. We believe that the consolidation could heighten the interest of the financial community in us and potentially broaden the pool of investors that may consider investing or be able to invest in us by increasing the trading price of our Common Shares. It could also assist to attract institutional investors who have internal policies that either prohibit them from purchasing stocks below a certain minimum price or tend to discourage individual brokers from recommending such stocks to their customers.

As of the record date for the Meeting of October 14, 2015 , there were 544,179,214 issued and outstanding Common Shares and about 5.3 million issued and outstanding Series B Share Purchase Warrants, representing about 17.7% of the number originally issued.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a Canada-based specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and womens health.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)s shares dropped -0.56% to $40.77.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) has beta value of 0.88. The company has the market capitalization of $71.80 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 1.40% while its return on equity ratio was 14.30%. ATR value of company was 0.80 while stock volatility for week was 1.71% while for month was 1.64%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -0.86.

U.S. Bancorp, stated net income of $1,489 million for the third quarter of 2015, or $0.81 per diluted common share, contrast with $1,471 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2014.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2015 comprised:

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp was $1,489 million for the third quarter of 2015, 1.2 percent higher than the $1,471 million for the third quarter of 2014, and 0.4 percent higher than the $1,483 million for the second quarter of 2015. Diluted earnings per common share of $0.81 in the third quarter of 2015 were $0.03 higher than the third quarter of 2014 and $0.01 higher than the previous quarter. The improvement in net income year-over-year was due to higher net interest income and noninterest income, together with a reduction in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by an improvement in noninterest expense. The improvement in net income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to improvements in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by higher noninterest expense.

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp for the third quarter of 2015 was $18 million (1.2 percent) higher than the third quarter of 2014, and $6 million (0.4 percent) higher than the second quarter of 2015. The improvement in net income year-over-year was due to higher net interest income, primarily due to growth in earning assets, and noninterest income, primarily driven by improvements in commercial products, payments and trust and investment administration fee revenue. These improvements were offset by an improvement in noninterest expense, which comprised higher compensation and employee benefits expense and other costs related to risk and compliance activities. The improvement in net income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to improvements in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by higher noninterest expense. As formerly revealed in recent weeks, the third quarter of 2015 comprised several unrelated items that, combined, were relatively neutral to earnings.

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. The Company provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), ended its Fridays trading session with -1.49% loss, and closed at $97.03.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is currently valued at $75.85 billion. The company has 781.76 million shares outstanding and 77.50% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 1.95 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 4.23. The company exchanged hands with 12.65 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 3.94 million shares. It beta stands at 1.19.

Honeywell International, declared results for the third quarter of 2015.

Sales for the third quarter were up 2% on a core organic basis, and were down 2% stated driven by the unfavorable impact of foreign currency and the Friction Materials divestiture. Commercial OE sales were up 4% on a core organic basis (3% stated) driven by strong Business and General Aviation (BGA) engine shipments. Commercial Aftermarket sales were up 3% on a core organic basis (2% stated) driven by continued growth in repair and overhaul activities, partially offset by a decline in RMU (Retrofit, Modifications, and Upgrades) sales in BGA. Defense & Space sales raised 2% on a core organic basis (1% stated) driven by strong international growth, partially offset by lower sales to the U.S. government. Transportation Systems sales were up 1% on a core organic basis driven by new platform launches and higher gas turbo penetration on passenger vehicles, partially offset by lower commercial vehicle production. TS sales were down 16% stated due to the unfavorable impact of foreign currency and the Friction Materials divestiture.

Segment profit was up 5% and segment margins expanded 150 bps to 21.8%, driven by commercial excellence, productivity net of inflation, foreign currency hedges, and the favorable impact of the Friction Materials divestiture, partially offset by the margin impact of higher OE shipments and continued investments for growth.

Sales for the third quarter were up 3% on a core organic basis and down 3% stated driven by the unfavorable impact of foreign currency. Energy, Safety, and Security (ESS) sales raised 4% on a core organic basis (down 1% stated) driven primarily by continued growth in Security and Fire (HSF) and Sensing & Productivity Solutions (S&PS). Building Solutions & Distribution (BSD) sales raised 1% on a core organic basis (down 6% stated) driven by continued strength in Americas Distribution partially offset by slower Building Solutions backlog conversion.

Segment profit was up 5% and segment margins expanded 130 bps to 17.2% driven by productivity net of inflation, higher volume, and commercial excellence, partially offset by continued investments for growth.

Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell) is a diversified technology and manufacturing company. The Company is engaged in serving customers across the world with aerospace products and services, turbochargers, control, sensing and security technologies for buildings, homes and industry, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

