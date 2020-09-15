Investor’s Alert on Notable Stocks – Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

On Thursday, Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), gained 2.01% to $95.96. The stock attained the volume of 27.56 million shares.

Facebook made 360-degrees videos viewable on the News Feed back in September, but it was apparently no easy feat making it possible. The latest post on its Engineering blog explains the problems they had to deal with, counting the difficulty of stitching footage together without producing distorted images. To prevent making videos look like they came out of a warped nightmare, the engineers created a video filter that uses a common CG method called cube mapping. It works by dividing a frame into six squares to form a cube: the top and bottom 25 percent of the frame are compressed into two images, while the middle part that makes up 50 percent of the frame is divided into four, according to Engadget.

While these 360-degree videos are perfectly viewable without VR glasses, they indicate the arrival of more content on the website optimized for virtual reality. Mark Zuckerberg revealed earlier this year that the companys focusing on VR tech, as he believes its the next major computing and communication platform. Not to mention, FB dropped $2 billion last year to acquire Oculus VR. No doubt hed want the News Feed to be more immersive, especially since the consumer version of Oculus Rift will be available for purchase in Q1 2016. Engadget Reports

The year-to-date (YTD) performance reflected a 22.99% above last year. During the past month the stock gains 2.69%, bringing three-month performance to 1.04% and six-month performance to 18.79%. The stock holds the market capitalization of $270.37 billion.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It provides a set of development tools and application programming interfaces that enable developers to integrate with Facebook to create mobile and Web applications.

At the end of Thursday’s trade, Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC), declined -0.44% to $2.26.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter 2015 on Tuesday, November 10, 2015, after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will then be held at 5:30 p.m. ET to talk about the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold bearing properties. It is involved in mining and processing gold and silver ores.

Finally, Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), ended its last trade with 1.48% gain, and closed at $59.69.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2015 financial results after the market close on Thursday, October 29, 2015, with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. PT. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the company’s website: https://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the company’s website until end of day Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Starbucks Corporation operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; China/Asia Pacific; and Channel Development.

