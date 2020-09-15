Mix Active Stocks Intraday Alert: Colfax (NYSE:CFX), Radian Group (NYSE:RDN), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

At the end of Fridays trade, Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)s shares surged 1.67% to $28.07.

Colfax Corporation (CFX), a leading global manufacturer of gas- and fluid-handling and fabrication technology products and services, declared its financial results for the third quarter ended September 25, 2015.

For the third quarter of 2015, net income was $18.4 million, or $0.15 per dilutive share. Adjusted net income (as defined below) was $29.5 million, or $0.24 per share, contrast to $71.3 million for the third quarter of 2014, or $0.57 per share.

Net sales were $969.1 million in the third quarter, a decrease of 16.8% from the preceding year. Net sales reduced 6.5% organically contrast to the third quarter of 2014. Third quarter operating income was $45.6 million, with adjusted operating income (as defined below) of $58.6 million. Operating expenses comprised of $20.0 million of charges for uncollectible accounts, impairments, and other adjustments. Adjusted operating income margin (as defined below) was 6.0% in the third quarter.

Third quarter gas- and fluid-handling orders reduced by 17.6% to $444.2 million contrast to orders of $539.4 million for the third quarter of 2014, an organic order decrease of 12.5%. Gas- and fluid-handling finished the period with backlog of $1,313.8 million.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas-and fluid-handling, and fabrication technology products and services to commercial and governmental customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology.

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), ended its Fridays trading session with -1.01% loss, and closed at $16.71.

Radian Group Inc. declared that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, October 27, 2015, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to talk about the company’s third quarter 2015 financial results, which will be declared preceding to the market open on the same day. ‘

A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the Radian website about two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be accessible about two and a half hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800.475.6701 inside the U.S., or 320.365.3844 for international callers, passcode 371396.

Radian Group Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance, and Mortgage and Real Estate Services (MRES).

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)s shares dropped -0.92% to $93.22.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has market value of $23.47 billion while its EPS was booked as $1.88 in the last 12 months. The stock has 232.32 million shares outstanding while 86.70% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 47.20% while net profit margin was 7.70%. Beta value of the company was 2.76; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power administration, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide.

