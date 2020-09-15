Active Movements: Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) | BNinvestors

On Tuesday, Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), lost -2.54% to $11.89.

Oasis Petroleum, latest closing price of $11.89 is at a discount to its 200-day moving average price of $13.54. Its 52-week range has been $8.04 32.18; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $32.00 achieved on Oct 17, 2014 and a premium to its 52-week low of $8.04 faced on Aug 26, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 10.9% which was maintained at -27.04% in this year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), inclined 2.67% to $1.92, during its last trading session.

Advanced Micro Devices, has dropped -43.03% from its peak. The 52-week range is $1.61 3.37. Down -29.41% over 12 months, the company has a market cap of $1.50B; its shares recently traded at around $1.92.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), declared that it will webcast its earnings conference call on Thursday, October 15, 2015 at 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT to discuss the results of its fiscal third quarter ended September 26, 2015.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company’s products primarily comprise x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs), and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products. It provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD FX CPU, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, and AMD Sempron APU and CPU brands; and microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD C-Series, AMD Z-Series, AMD FX APU, AMD Phenom, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Turion, and AMD Sempron APU and CPU brands.

Finally, Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), ended its last trade with -2.53% loss, and closed at $22.35.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, has $9.25 million/billion in market value and its institutional ownership was 93.80%. The company has P/B ratio of 4.31 while its P/S ratio was 4.86. Net profit margin of the company was -5.70% while its operating profit margin was 27.10%. ROE was booked as -4.90% while ROI was 4.60%. Stock volatility was 3.91% and 4.01% for week and month respectively.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States.

