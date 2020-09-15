Active Movements: Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX), Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE), Immuno Gen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

On Monday, Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX), lost -8.64% to $29.29.

Akorn, declared that it has launched the approved 30 mg strength of Myorisan(TM) (isotretinoin capsules, USP). This launch further builds the Myorisan(TM) product portfolio that also comprises 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg capsules.

Akorn, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, in addition to animal and over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products in the United States and internationally.

Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE), declined -4.17% to $14.03, during its last trading session.

Parsley Energy, declared that it will take part in the Johnson Rice 2015 Energy Conference in New Orleans on Tuesday, September 29, during which Bryan Sheffield, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is planned to make a presentation.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico.

At the end of Monday’s trade, Shares of Immuno Gen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), lost -3.26% to $10.10.

ImmunoGen, declared that investors, journalists and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the Company’s analyst and investor event on September 18, 2015.

The event will focus on ImmunoGen’s strong foundation for growth, counting the advancement of its multi-product pipeline, its proprietary technology that is enabling the development of novel anticancer therapies and the Company’s core competencies that position it for success.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugates technology. It offers Kadcyla, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

Finally, Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), ended its last trade with -6.79% loss, and closed at $31.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, declared that it will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2015 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 29, 2015, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York City.

A live webcast of ACADIA’s presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia-pharm.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website through October 13, 2015.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in neurological and related central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is NUPLAZID, which accomplished the Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease psychosis; is in Phase II study for Alzheimers disease psychosis; and has accomplished Phase II trial for the treatment of schizophrenia.

