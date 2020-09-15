4 Active Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on: American Airlines Group, (AAL), Taiwan Semiconductor, (TSM), Activision Blizzard, (ATVI), Marvell Technology, (MRVL)

On Friday, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)s shares declined -1.45% to $38.63.

American Airlines and the Communications Workers of America and International Brotherhood of Teamsters (CWA-IBT) have reached a tentative agreement on a new joint collective bargaining agreement. The CWA-IBT represents American Airlines gate and ticket agents, Premium Service representatives, Reservations representatives and Travel CeWebsite https://www.aa.comnter representatives.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its auxiliaries, operates in the airline industry. As of December 31, 2014, the company operated 983 mainline jets, in addition to 566 regional aircrafts through regional airline auxiliaries and third-party regional carriers. It serves 339 destinations in 54 countries.

Taiwan Semiconductor, (NYSE:TSM)s shares dropped -0.48% to $20.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor, has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices.

At the end of Fridays trade, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)s shares surged 1.81% to $31.46.

With the forthcoming release of Call of Duty®: Black Ops III, the sequel to the best-selling series in Call of Duty® history, eSports is poised to expand to new audiences, while introducing new ways for fans of all skill levels to join the eSports movement. Activision Publishing, Inc., a wholly owned partner of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), and Call of Duty declared recently the creation of the Call of Duty® World League, a worldwide eSports league by Activision in support of the #1 console eSports franchise, Call of Duty. The new league marks an unprecedented commitment by Call of Duty and its dedicated eSports team to directly support the growing community of eSports fans. The program will provide a deeper level of engagement with the elite circuit of professional gamers, while also encouraging casual fans and aspiring competitors of Call of Duty to enjoy the thrill of competition across different skill levels.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and publishes online, personal computer (PC), video game console, handheld, mobile, and tablet games worldwide. The company develops and publishes interactive entertainment software products through retail channels or digital downloads; and downloadable content to a range of gamers.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), ended its Fridays trading session with 2.54% gain, and closed at $9.07.

Marvell Technology, declared that the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.06 per share to all shareholders of record as of October 8, 2015. Marvell intends to pay the dividend on October 22, 2015.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers mobile and wireless products comprising communications and applications processors; thin modems; and connectivity solutions, counting Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, near field communication, and FM; and mobile computing products, in addition to silicon solutions and Kinoma software.

