Active Morning Movers: AT&T; Inc. (NYSE:T), ARRIS Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRS), Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

AT&T partner DIRECTV, LLC and REVOLT declared that they have signed a distribution agreement to make REVOLT, the multi-platform, multi-genre music network founded by Sean Diddy Combs, available to DIRECTV customers on channel 384.

AT&T partner DIRECTV, LLC and REVOLT declared that they have signed a distribution agreement to make REVOLT, the multi-platform, multi-genre music network founded by Sean Diddy Combs, available to DIRECTV customers on channel 384.

REVOLT is now available in DIRECTVs Xtra package, U-verses U-200 package and will be available across multiple platforms in the future. This deal comes less than six months after REVOLT became available to AT&T U-verse TV customers.

Our new agreement with DIRECTV is further proof we are on a fast track to revolutionizing the media industry, said Chairman of REVOLT Sean Diddy Combs. We are achieving what we set out to do 18 months ago our programming is available on more screens, and our audience is bigger and more powerful than ever before. What a great way to end an already successful 2015 and launch us into the new year.

ARRIS Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRS) inclined 1.16% right now and is at $29.75. The 52-week range of the share price is from $24.46 – $37.50. The company has total market capitalization of $4.31 billion.

ARRIS Group, declared that the mandatory waiting period with respect to the formerly declared approval granted by Brazils competition authority CADE has expired. As a result, all merger control closing conditions worldwide have now been met. The formerly issued court order regarding the scheme of arrangement governing the acquisition of Pace plc will be delivered to the U.K. Registrar of Companies on January 4, 2016, and the combination will be accomplished the same day.

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), lost -0.22%, and is now trading at $27.59. Its overall volume is 100,273.00 million shares right now, and average trading volume of 6.59 million.

Attorney Advertising. Keller Rohrback L.L.P. is investigating recent reports that Hello Barbie, a product of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), violated children’s privacy by storing conversations between the Hello Barbie doll and child on a hackable cloud. Of particular concern is the potentiality that the doll could be hacked by a predator who could talk directly with a child through the doll.

Hello Barbie is pre-programmed with more than 8,000 recorded lines and costs about $75. The doll retains up to three different WiFi locations and does not require a smart device after WiFi configuration.

Hello Barbie was recently named one of the worst toys of the year by the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, which described it as “the perfect storm of a terrible toy, and threatens children’s privacy, wellbeing, and creativity.” Concerns over the doll’s hackable cloud are both financial and safety-based. Children are not only talking to the doll, they are talking to a large toy conglomerate whose primary interest in them is financial. Even more startling is the apparent ease at which someone can take over the doll’s voice, asking children questions like “where do you live?” or “is anyone home?”

