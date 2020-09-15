Active Morning Movers: Waste Administration, Inc. (NYSE:WM), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), Targa Resources Partners LP (NYSE:NGLS)

Share of Waste Administration, Inc. (NYSE:WM) jumped 0.91% and is at $53.20 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $52.98 on Monday, and is moving between $ 52.73 – $53.26, through the day.

Waste Administration (WM) released its 2015 Sustainability Report, which provides updated data to the company’s full 2014 report titled “Creating a Circular Economy”. The report comprises progress on the company’s 2020 Sustainability Aims, Sustainability Key Performance Indicators and 2014 awards received.

In the report, the company’s president and chief executive officer, David Steiner, highlights the important and growing focus on making recycling sustainable over the long term.

“In 2014 and 2015, Waste Administration has been laser-focused on raising the profile of the importance of recycling, counting how to make it efficient and sustainable — both economically and environmentally,” said Steiner. “If recycling is going to be sustainable over the long term, we must have honest conversations about cost. We must have a clear understanding of the benefits. And, we must all work together to assist drive much-needed solutions.”

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) inclined 1.71% right now and is at $29.14. The 52-week range of the share price is from $18.25 – $ 35.11. The company has total market capitalization of $3.99 billion.

The following statement is from Tom Werner, Sun Power president and CEO, on congressional approval of the Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) extension:

With Congressional approval on a five-year extension of the Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), we have a fresh runway that will only accelerate the global energy transformation to clean, sustainable sources such as solar. The ITC extension provides a sense of certainty that allows for new investments that might not have been possible in its absence.

Every day, we see increasing numbers of homeowners, public agencies and businesses taking advantage of the benefits of solar power. Beyond our industry, this is good for families and for the bottom line of every sector, and will assist achieve environmental and economic aims well into the future.

Shares of Targa Resources Partners LP (NYSE:NGLS), lost -9.99%, and is now trading at $13.78. Its overall volume is 500.00 million shares right now, and average trading volume of 2.06 million.

Targa Resources Partners LP, declared its monthly distribution on the Partnership’s 9.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Series A Preferred Units) for December 2015.

Targa Resources Partners LP declared recently that the board of directors of its general partner has declared a monthly cash distribution of 18.75¢ per Series A Preferred Unit, or $2.25 per Series A Preferred Unit on an annualized basis, for December 2015. This cash distribution will be paid January 15, 2016 on all outstanding Series A Preferred Units to holders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2015.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.