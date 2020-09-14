Hottest Stocks Now: Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), Goldcorp, (NYSE:GG), Hudson City Bancorp, (NASDAQ:HCBK), AT&T;, (NYSE:T)

During Monday’s Morning trade, Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), gained 4.20% to $8.19.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, declared that it is notifying holders of its 2.75% Contingent Convertible Senior Notes due 2035 that they have the option, following the terms of the Notes, to require Chesapeake to purchase on November 15, 2015 all or a portion of such holders’ Notes. The repurchase price is equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the Note, together with accrued but unpaid interest thereon, up to but not counting the Repurchase Date (the “Repurchase Price”), offered that interest payable on November 15, 2015 will be paid to the holders in whose names the Notes are registered at the close of business on November 1, 2015, the record date preceding to the Repurchase Date. Payment of the Repurchase Price will be made on November 16, 2015, which is the next succeeding business day following the Repurchase Date. If all outstanding Notes are surrendered for repurchase, the aggregate cash repurchase price will be about $396.0 million. Chesapeake intends to fund the Repurchase Price using available cash.

The Repurchase Option commences recently and expires at 5:00 p.m., New York time, on November 15, 2015. Holders may exercise the Repurchase Option by delivering a repurchase notice to The Bank of New York Mellon, the paying agent, before 5:00 p.m., New York time, on November 10, 2015. Holders may withdraw their election to exercise their Repurchase Option at any time preceding to 5:00 p.m., New York time, on November 13, 2015, which is the business day right away preceding the Repurchase Date. In order to exercise the Repurchase Option, or withdraw Notes formerly surrendered, a holder must follow the additional procedures set forth in the notice that is being sent to all registered holders of the Notes.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces oil and natural gas through acquisition, exploration, and development of from underground reservoirs in the United States. It holds interests in natural gas resource plays, counting the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin of West Virginia and Pennsylvania; and the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin of north-central Texas.

Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE:GG), inclined 2.92% to $13.38, during its current trading session.

Goldcorp Inc., declare its tenth monthly dividend payment for 2015 of $0.02 per share. Shareholders of record at the close of business on Thursday, October 15, 2015 will be entitled to receive payment of this dividend on Friday, October 23, 2015.

Goldcorp has paid a monthly dividend to its shareholders since 2003. Canadian resident individuals who receive dividends from Goldcorp after 2005 are entitled to an improved gross-up and dividend tax credit on such dividends.

Goldcorp Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits.

Shares of Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK), climbed 1.32%, and is now trading at $9.87.

Hudson City Bancorp, and M&T Bank Corporation, declared that M&T has received regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve to complete the merger with Hudson City.

The transaction is predictable to be accomplished on or about November 1, 2015, pending approval by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Hudson City Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products comprise passbook and statement savings accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, in addition to IRA accounts and qualified retirement plans.

Finally, Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), gained 2.36%, and is now trading at $33.40.

AT&T released the following statement after reaching a distribution agreement to continue providing Viacoms media networks to both AT&Ts U-verse TV and DIRECTVs national subscriber base.

AT&T and Viacom have signed a long-term multi-platform distribution agreement, ongoing their long-standing relationship. In recognition of AT&Ts status as the largest pay TV provider in the world, this agreement entitles AT&Ts satellite and IPTV platforms to the best deal in the industry for Viacoms leading portfolio of television brands.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers data and voice services, counting local, long-distance, and network access services, in addition to roaming services to youth, family, professionals, small businesses, government, and business customers.

