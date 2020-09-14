U.S Stocks Buzz: Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), Micron Technology, (NASDAQ:MU), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM)

On Friday, Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), lost -2.97% to $19.58. 14.17 million shares of the company were exchanged.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) declared it plans to issue its third quarter 2015 earnings news release on Wednesday, Nov. 4, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

Prepared remarks together with accompanying slides will be accessible on the Companys website about one hour after the earnings news release is issued. The Company will conduct a question-and-answer conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m. EST.

Chris Phillips and Zach Dailey, co-directors of Investor Relations, will host the call. Also participating from Marathon Oil will be Lee M. Tillman, president and CEO; John R. (J.R.) Sult, executive vice president and chief financial officer; T. M. (Mitch) Little, vice president, International and Offshore Exploration and Production Operations; and Lance W. Robertson, vice president, North America Production Operations. The call will comprise forward-looking information.

Marathon Oil Corporation is an energy company based in Houston, Texas, with operations in North America, Europe and Africa.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), declined -2.99% to $18.16, during its last trading session.

Micron Technology, Inc., (MU) declared results of operations for its fourth quarter and 2015 fiscal year, which ended September 3, 2015. Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015 were $3.60 billion and were 7 percent lower contrast to the third quarter of fiscal 2015 and 15 percent lower contrast to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2014. Revenues for fiscal year 2015 were $16.19 billion and net income attributable to Micron shareholders was $2.90 billion, or $2.47 per diluted share. Cash flows from operations were $5.21 billion for fiscal year 2015.

GAAP Income and Per Share Data On a GAAP(1) basis, net income attributable to Micron shareholders for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015 was $471 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, contrast to net income of $491 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2015 and net income of $1.15 billion, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2014.

Non-GAAP Income and Per Share Data On a non-GAAP(2) basis, net income attributable to Micron shareholders for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015 was $399 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, contrast to net income of $620 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2015. For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial tables and footnotes.

Micron Technology, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, provides semiconductor solutions worldwide. The company manufactures and markets dynamic random access memory (DRAM), NAND flash, and NOR flash memory products; and packaging solutions and semiconductor systems.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), declined -1.35% to $21.95.

It traded in a range of $21.91 and $22.43, exchanging hands with 11.65 million shares.

The stock is up 10.64% in this year through last close. In the trailing twelve months, net profit margin of the company was 36.20% while gross profit margin was 49.50%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices.

