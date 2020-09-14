U.S Stocks Watch List – Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

On Friday, Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), lost -0.80% to $60.49. 9.52 million shares of the company were exchanged.

Genius Brands International GBI (GNUS), the global content and brand management company dedicated to providing entertaining and enriching content with a purpose for toddlers to tweens, announced today that KID GENIUS, its new childrens entertainment video on demand channel, is now available to approximately 21 million households across the U.S. through Comcasts (CMCSA)(CMCSK) Xfinity On Demand platform.

The advertising-supported KID GENIUS on demand content includes original GBI series Secret Millionaires Club and Thomas Edisons Secret Lab.

Secret Millionaires Club, created in partnership with and starring an animated Warren Buffett, features a group of kids who have adventures in business and empowers kids by helping them understand the world they live in and how their decisions impact their own lives while teaching them to have the confidence to be the best they can be. The series makes it fun for kids to learn to think like entrepreneurs.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), declined -0.72% to $52.16, during its last trading session.

Wells Fargo Securities served as sole manager for $341 million in tax-exempt revenue bonds that will fund construction of a Los Angeles museum for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, presenter of the Academy Awards®, among the world’s most-watched TV events. Institutional sales began Wednesday, and the bond series oversubscribed quickly.

The state-of-the-art Los Angeles museum will feature six stories of immersive galleries, an education studio, two theaters, special events spaces, a public piazza, conservation areas, a café, and a museum store. The 310,000-square-foot facility ― slated for completion in 2018 ― will feature a vast permanent collection of film-related material attained by the Academy since the 1920s. Located adjacent the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Academy’s $388-million museum will create 500 construction jobs and 140 full-time jobs.

Wells Fargo & Company provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, in addition to time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, auto floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards.

Finally, Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), ended its last trade with -4.82% loss, and closed at $8.88.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) declared that it is notifying holders of its 2.75% Contingent Convertible Senior Notes due 2035 (the “Notes”) that they have the option, following the terms of the Notes, to require Chesapeake to purchase on November 15, 2015 (the “Repurchase Date”) all or a portion of such holders’ Notes (the “Repurchase Option”). The repurchase price is equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the Note, together with accrued but unpaid interest thereon, up to but not counting the Repurchase Date (the “Repurchase Price”), offered that interest payable on November 15, 2015 will be paid to the holders in whose names the Notes are registered at the close of business on November 1, 2015, the record date preceding to the Repurchase Date. Payment of the Repurchase Price will be made on November 16, 2015, which is the next succeeding business day following the Repurchase Date. If all outstanding Notes are surrendered for repurchase, the aggregate cash repurchase price will be about $396.0 million. Chesapeake intends to fund the Repurchase Price using accessible cash.

The Repurchase Option commences and expires at 5:00 p.m., New York time, on November 15, 2015. Holders may exercise the Repurchase Option by delivering a repurchase notice to The Bank of New York Mellon, the paying agent, before 5:00 p.m., New York time, on November 10, 2015. Holders may withdraw their election to exercise their Repurchase Option at any time preceding to 5:00 p.m., New York time, on November 13, 2015, which is the business day right away preceding the Repurchase Date. In order to exercise the Repurchase Option, or withdraw Notes formerly surrendered, a holder must follow the additional procedures set forth in the notice that is being sent to all registered holders of the Notes.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces oil and natural gas through acquisition, exploration, and development of from underground reservoirs in the United States.

