Active Stocks to Love: QUALCOMM, (NASDAQ:QCOM), Taiwan Semiconductor, (NYSE:TSM), Denbury Resources, (NYSE:DNR)

On Tuesday, Shares of QUALCOMM, (NASDAQ:QCOM), lost 0.48% to $57.51.

QUALCOMM, Inc, latest closing price of $57.51 is at a discount to its 200-day moving average price of $63.38. Its 52-week range has been $52.17 $78.53; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $78.53 achieved on Nov 3, 2014 and a premium to its 52-week low of $52.17 faced on Sep 29, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 2.11% which was maintained at 5.89% in this year.

QUALCOMM, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable on December 18, 2015, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2015.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (Qualcomm) designs, manufactures and market digital communications products and services based on Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) and other technologies. The Company’s products comprise of integrated circuits and system software used in mobile devices and in wireless networks.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor, (NYSE:TSM), inclined 0.73% to $34.70, during its last trading session.

In the last trading session, Taiwan Semiconductor, moved on high volume, trading at a volume of 12.74 million versus its average daily volume of 12.06 million shares. At $34.70, the stock has lost momentum as shares are down from a peak price of $25.77 recorded on Apr 27, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 3.34% which was maintained at 1.15% in this year. The stock is having its 200-day moving average of $22.38 and $20.41as its 50-day moving average.

Taiwan Semiconductor, was upgraded by analysts at Nomura to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing and computer-aided design of integrated circuits (ICs) and other semiconductor devices and the manufacturing of masks.

Finally, Shares of Denbury Resources, (NYSE:DNR), ended its last trade with -5.19% loss, and closed at $3.29.

Denbury Resources Inc, has dropped -73.88% from its peak. The consensus price target for the stock is $4.86 a share. The 52-week range is $2.37 to $13.14. Down -72.05% over 12 months, the company has a market cap of $1.26 billion; its shares recently traded at around $3.29. The P/S ratio is 0.65.

Denbury Resources Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company’s properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.