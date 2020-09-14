Fresh Stock News: NVIDIA Corporation, (NASDAQ:NVDA), AbbVie, (NYSE:ABBV), Eldorado Gold Corporation, (NYSE:EGO)

On Wednesday, Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), gained 3.64% to $27.36.

NVDA, latest closing price of $27.36 is at a premium to its 200-day moving average price of $21.96. Its 52-week range has been $16.82 $27.78; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $27.79 achieved on Oct 14, 2015 and a premium to its 52-week low of $17.09 faced on Oct 16, 2014. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 5.15% which was maintained at 61.97% in this year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company in the United States, Taiwan, China, the rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, and other Americas. The company operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processors.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), inclined 0.26% to $53.94, during its last trading session.

AbbVie Full results from the Phase 3 DECIDE study published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), in addition to new post-hoc analyses of Phase 3 clinical data presented at an international congress, show once-monthly, investigational ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab high-yield process [HYP]) improved results on key measures of multiple sclerosis (MS) disease activity in patients with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) contrast to interferon beta-1a 30 mcg intramuscular (IM) injection. In the new post-hoc analyses, ZINBRYTA was shown to improvement the percentage of patients achieving no evidence of clinical and MRI disease activity, improve cognitive processing speed and reduce 24-week confirmed disability progression across a broad range of subgroups at two years contrast to interferon beta-1a IM. Lead investigators on behalf of Biogen (BIIB) and AbbVie (ABBV) presented these new findings recently at the 31st Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in MS (ECTRIMS) in Barcelona, Spain (7-10 October).

“The new DECIDE data presented at ECTRIMS provide further insight into the potential of daclizumab HYP to reduce MS disease activity, counting the efficacy it has demonstrated in reducing MS relapse rates, disability progression and brain lesion development,” said Ludwig Kappos, M.D., chair, Department of Neurology and head, MS-Research Group, University Hospital, Basel, Switzerland, and lead investigator for DECIDE. “Over the two years of data we analyzed, nearly twice as many patients treated with daclizumab HYP had no evidence of MS disease activity contrast to those taking an approved MS treatment.”

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company’s products comprise HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; VIEKIRA PAK, an all-oral, short-course, interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for adult patients with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis, counting those with compensated cirrhosis; Kaletra, an anti-HIV-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in people with HIV-1; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1 infection; and Synagis to prevent respiratory syncytial virus infection in high risk infants.

Finally, Shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO), ended its last trade with 7.20% gain, and closed at $4.02.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, is happy to declare that Greeces Council of State the countrys Supreme Court on administrative and environmental matters has issued an injunction relief #299/2015 in favour of the Labour Center of Halkidiki and the Labour Unions representing the workers of Hellas Gold S.A . a partner of Eldorado in Greece .

The injunction relief temporarily revokes the decisions of Greeces Ministry of Energy and Environment, which forced Hellas Gold to suspend its activities in Halkidiki in August (as described in Eldorados press releases dated August 19 and August 20, 2015 ). The Council of State, following a hearing held before its plenary session on October 2 nd, is predictable to issue its final ruling regarding the decisions of the Ministry of Energy at some point in the near future. However, until the final ruling is issued the injunction relief granted by the Council of State stands.

Paul N. Wright , Chief Executive Officer of Eldorado , commented, The injunction relief granted by the Council of State once again demonstrates the integrity and legality of our permits in Halkidiki, Northern Greece . We will resume our mining and construction activities in Halkidiki and bring our employees and contractors back to work, effective right away. Furthermore, we will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the Ministry of Energy with a view to addressing any concerns the Ministry might have. Mining can make an important contribution to the economic recovery of Greece and we wish to work together with the Ministry of Energy in order to generate job opportunities for the Greek people, pay taxes to the Greek Government, and support economic growth through best available environmental, engineering, health, safety, and community engagement practices. This approach, which Eldorado has successfully adopted over the last two decades in various other jurisdictions, will benefit all stakeholders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, development, production, and reclamation of gold properties, primarily in Brazil, China, Greece, Turkey, and Romania. It also explores for iron, silver, lead, zinc, and copper ores.

