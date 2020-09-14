Stock’s Buzzers: The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY)

On Tuesday, Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO), lost -0.83% to $41.65.

The Coca-Cola, latest closing price of $41.65 is at a premium to its 200-day moving average price of $40.42. Its 52-week range has been $36.56 45.00; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $45.00 achieved on Nov 28, 2014 and a premium to its 52-week low of $36.56 faced on Aug 24, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 3.12% which was maintained at -2.6% in this year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. Its sparkling beverages comprise nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), inclined 0.20% to $106.56, during its last trading session.

In the last trading session, Walt Disney Co, moved on low volume, trading at a volume of 8,295,000 versus its average daily volume of 11.26M shares. At $106.59, the stock has lost momentum as shares are down from a peak price of $122.08 recorded on Aug 4, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 3.45% which was maintained at 12.56% in this year. The stock is having its 200-day moving average of $108.97 and $102.44 as its 50-day moving average.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its auxiliaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, Consumer Products, and Interactive. The Media Networks segment operates broadcast and cable television networks, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations; and is involved in the television production and television distribution operations.

Finally, Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY), ended its last trade with 4.19% gain, and closed at $2.36.

Yamana Gold has dropped -60.23% from its peak and trades at just 53.64 times forward earnings projections. The consensus price target for the stock is $3.43 a share. The 52-week range is $1.42 6.06. Down -58.3% over 12 months, the company has a market cap of $2.24B; its shares recently traded at around $2.36.

Yamana Gold Inc. engages in gold mining and related activities, counting exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation. The company has precious metal properties and land positions in the Americas.

