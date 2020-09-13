Following U.S Stocks Watch List – Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA), FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) a provider of DNA-based anti-counterfeiting technology, product genotyping and product authentication solutions, declared the certification of Creative Labels Inc, in Gilroy, CA as a Certified Print Partner ready to provide its customers with unique botanical SigNature® DNA-based taggant labelling solutions. Creative Labels Inc. will take part in the APDN PartnerProtect™ Certified Partner Program, expanding APDNs reach into vertical markets with complementary, value-added solutions and services.

Creative Labels certified a varnish host carrier for the APDN security platform of botanical DNA taggants and optical markers. They have also contracted with APDN to own their own unique botanical SigNature DNA identifier. This will allow them to assist their customers protect their respective products with anti-counterfeiting technologies available from APDN, offering them an entry level opportunity to prove the value of this technology before developing their own SigNature DNA. And for those not ready to make changes to their main label, Creative Labels will offer a SigNature DNA Seal of Authenticity that cannot be duplicated.

Creative Labels customer driven focus, philosophy and their historical success providing many vertical markets labelling solutions makes them an ideal candidate to represent APDN. Creative Labels is the first participant in the PartnerProtect Certified Partner Program on the West Coast, and we look forward to assisting them gain more market share and extend their value propositions to their customers, says Mike Messemer, Account Manager for Print and Packaging at APDN.

Sandy Franzen, President of Creative Labels, says: We are very excited about this partnership with Applied DNA Sciences, who have the credibility we were looking for. I was very impressed initially, and the more I learn, the more exciting it is. This will extend our security solutions to comprise a simple, yet precise forensic solution with the use of botanical DNA. The flexibility of the APDN science makes it possible for our customers to deploy these anti-counterfeiting measures across many different types of label substrates. Plus, the APDN in-field validation is a key component since our customers want to be able to identify products that comprise a SigNature DNA mark, as it travels down the supply chain.

Applied DNA Sciences make life real and safe by providing botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions and services that can assist protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. SigNature® DNA describes the platform ingredient that is at the heart of all of its security and authentication solutions.

U.S. Stocks NEWS: On Monday, Shares of Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA), lost -0.79% to $2.50.

Zynga has received an average “hold” recommendation by 18 brokerage firms that trade its shares.

According to a report from the AnalystRatingsNetwork.com, Zynga has received ten hold recommendations, one strong recommendation for buy, five recommendations for buy and two recommendations for sell. The report also points out that the average 12-month price objective for the company is $3.32 based on the projections offered by the 18 brokers.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States, Asia, and Europe.

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), declined -2.17% to $36.99, during its last trading session.

Equity Research Institute has initiated coverage on the following equities: Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), SolarWinds Inc. (NYSE: SWI), Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX), and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK).

On Friday, September 18, 2015, the NASDAQ Composite ended at 4,827.23, down 1.36%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.74%, to finish the day at 16,384.79, and the S&P 500 closed at 1,958.03, down 1.62%. The losses were broad based as eight out of nine sectors ended the session in negative.

FireEye Inc.s stock finished Fridays session 1.80% higher at $37.81. A total of 11.61 million shares were traded, which was above its three months average volume of 5.49 million shares. Over the last one month and the previous three months, FireEye Inc.s shares have plummeted 13.00% and 29.52%, respectively. However, the stock has surged 19.73% since the starting of 2015. The companys shares are trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 11.09% and 8.07%, respectively. FireEye Inc.s stock has an RSI of 43.34.

FireEye, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, provides cybersecurity solutions for detecting, preventing, and resolving cyber-attacks. The company offers vector-specific appliance solutions that provide threat protection from network to endpoint for inbound and outbound network traffic that may contain sensitive information.

Shares of Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR), inclined 0.24% to $86.42, during its last trading session.

Danaher Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a change of the record date to October 2, 2015 from September 25, 2015 for the Companys forthcoming regular quarterly dividend. The dividend amount remains $0.135 per share with a payment date of October 30, 2015.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company’s Test & Measurement segment provides test, measurement, and monitoring products that are used in electronic design, manufacturing, and technology development; hardware and software solutions to deploy, manage, and secure communication network technologies and services; and tools, toolboxes, and automotive maintenance equipment.

Finally, Shares of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD), ended its last trade with 1.49% gain, and closed at $48.24.

DuPont has named Rose Lee as president of its Protection Technologies business effective October 1, reporting to DuPont Senior Vice President Marc Doyle.

Rose is a proven leader who brings global business and administration expertise, supported by her deep understanding of science and technology, to assist us drive customer engagement and business growth for the Protection Technologies business now and into the future, said Doyle.

Lee has served as global business director, DuPont™ Kevlar® and Aramid Intermediates. Before DuPont, Lee was vice president and general manager, Innovative Materials, for Saint-Gobain Corporation. She has held business and functional leadership roles at Saint-Gobain, Booz Allen & Hamilton and the Pratt & Whitney division of United Technologies.

Lee served as a member of the Economic Advisory Council for the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, Inc. She holds a B.S. degree in Engineering from Cornell University, and an M.S. in Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an M.B.A. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company operates as a science and technology based company worldwide. The company’s Agriculture segment offers corn hybrid, soybean, canola, sunflower, sorghum, inoculants, seed products, wheat, rice, herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides. Its Electronics & Communications segment provides various materials and systems, counting photopolymers and electronic materials for photovoltaic products, consumer electronics, displays, and advanced printing.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.