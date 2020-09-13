4 Hot Stocks in Action: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Wal-Mart Stores, (NYSE:WMT), Corning (NYSE:GLW), Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

On Wednesday, Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), gained 1.01% to $59.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is marking the official introduction of its new Working Together for Patients program with the launch of WorkingTogetherforPatients.com during its Global Patient Week celebration. Grounded in the company’s focus on putting patients at the center of all it does, this program brings to life the unique stories of inspiration and connections to patients that drive Bristol-Myers Squibb employees’ daily work.

“Every employee of Bristol-Myers Squibb carries with them a personal source of inspiration that connects them to patients and, working together, we all play a role in assisting patients prevail over serious diseases,�? said John Elicker, senior vice president, Public Affairs and Investor Relations. “Working Together for Patients give us an opportunity to share some of these inspiring stories more broadly.�?

Visitors to WorkingTogetherforPatients.com will be able to explore and share stories from employees like:

John the head of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation and a passionate patient philanthropist

Elizabeth who champions the company’s Universal Patient Language initiative to make healthcare information more easily understood by patients

Nils a leading cancer researcher, first introduced to lab work as a small child thanks to his chemist father

Lori a patient advocacy leader motivated by her own connections with HIV/AIDS patients in the 1980s

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS) is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products across the world. The Companys products are sold to wholesalers, retail pharmacies, hospitals, government entities and the medical profession. The Company manufactures its products in the United States, Puerto Rico and in six foreign countries.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT), inclined 1.65% to $64.83, during its last trading session.

Wal-Mart Stores is planning to lay off hundreds of people at its headquarters in Arkansas as part of the retail giants efforts to pare costs, people familiar with the matter said.

Fewer than 500 employees are predictable to lose their jobs and an declarement could be made as early as this Friday, according to one of sources, who declined to be named because the move had not been made public.

Wal-Mart declined to comment. News of the impending cuts was stated earlier on Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal.

The cuts will make up a small portion of the more than 18,000 people employed at the Bentonville, Arkansas office but fit in with a streamlining effort that has been flagged by Chief Executive Doug McMillon in recent months.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Companys operations are conducted in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sams Club.

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), inclined 2.49% to $17.11, during its last trading session.

Xtera Communications, Inc., a leading global provider of optical networking solutions, and State Grid Information & Telecommunication (SGIT) of China, the telecommunication arm of the worlds largest power grid builder and operator, declared the demonstration of record unrepeatered transmission distances using Xteras commercial Wise Raman™ solution and large effective area ultra-low loss fiber from Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW), a leading provider of optical fibers. With the support of Accelink, Xteras partner in China, 100G and 10G transmissions were demonstrated over 627 km and 645 km, respectively, with no active equipment between the end points of the links.

These industrys leading achievements outline the unrivaled unrepeatered reach performance obtained by combining Xteras Wise Raman™ optical amplification solution and Corning® Vascade® EX2000 optical fiber. Both products are commercially available recently and already deployed in the field.

Ultra-long, thin (low-capacity) unrepeatered transmission systems provide a cost-effective and simpler-to-operate solution over a repeatered solution for many applications, counting subsea links connecting sparsely populated islands and communication links to offshore oil and gas platforms, and over power utility grids to remote areas.

This record unrepeatered transmission distance at 100G, with a link attenuation surpassing 100 dB over 627 km, strengthens Xteras leadership for long span applications as formerly demonstrated with the transmission of 150 x 100G channels over a single span of 410 km and over a cascade of two spans of 330 and 300 km, said Philippe Perrier, Corporate VP, Product Line Administration of Xtera. We have already applied the technology and equipment used in this 627 km demonstration for challenging optical networks combining several very long spans and long end-to-end reach in a multi-span configuration patented by Xtera.

Corning Incorporated (Corning) is engaged in the manufacture of specialty glass and ceramics. The Company creates and makes keystone components that enable systems for consumer electronics, mobile emissions control, optical communications and life sciences.

Finally, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), ended its last trade with 2.53% gain, and closed at $16.41.

Boston Scientific Corporation declared recently the launch of the Captivator™ EMR Device for Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR), a minimally invasive alternative to an esophagectomy, a surgical procedure that removes part of the esophagus in upper gastrointestinal (GI) tract cases. EMR enables staging and removal of precancerous tissue and early esophageal cancer in the upper GI tract during an endoscopic outpatient procedure. The Captivator EMR Device is specifically designed for upper GI EMR and provides physicians with improved visualization, control and easy passage of devices.

The company also enrolled the first patient in a multi-center, prospective, post-market registry initiated to study the performance of the Captivator EMR Device for endoscopic resection of abnormal tissue growth known as early neoplasia, specifically in Barretts Esophagus. It will document procedural success, procedure time, quality of attained tissue for histopatholgy, and procedural complications. The registry will enroll about 300 patients at 16 clinical centers in eight countries, and is predictable to be accomplished in 2016.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The Company offers its products by seven core businesses: Interventional Cardiology, which includes Drug-Eluting Coronary Stent Systems, Intravascular Imaging devised and Coronary Technology products, such as guide wires, guide catheters, and balloon catheters, among others; Peripheral Interventions (PI), which include stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices and vena cava filters; Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), which include implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities; Electrophysiology (EP), which include steerable RF ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; Endoscopy, which includes Spyglass System, WallFlex Colonic Stents, Resolution Clip, and Expect Aspiration Needle, among others; Urology and Women’s Health, and Neuromodulation.

