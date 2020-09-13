Hot Movements: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX), Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM), Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

On Wednesday, Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX), lost -5.67% to $9.99, as the ongoing economic turmoil in China put pressure on the biggest American miner, The Wall Street Journal reports.

There are concerns that demand in China, the worlds biggest consumer of raw materials, is slowing down, The Journal noted.

In addition, shares are being weighed down by falling copper prices last afternoon.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a natural resource company with an industry portfolio of mineral assets, oil and natural gas resources, and a production profile. FCX has organized its operations into six primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining, Africa mining, Molybdenum mines, and United States oil and gas operations.

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI), declined -0.52% to $3.83, during its last trading session.

Sirius XM Holdings declared recently that Don Henley sat down for an intimate Q&A session with a select group of listeners for the SiriusXM Town Hall series at the ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.

SiriusXMs Town Hall with Don Henley, moderated by fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bob Seger, features Henley answering questions from SiriusXM listeners about his career, counting his new album Cass County, which is planned to be released on September 25. The Town Hall also features Henley performing songs from his new album, in addition to solo hits. The live performances feature special guests Martina McBride and Jamey Johnson.

Whether listening to him perform with the Eagles or to his stellar solo work, Don Henley has one of the most distinguished and unforgettable voices in all of rock, said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. We are thrilled to present his new album for fans in this unique setting, with Don talking with Bob Seger—a legend in his own rightand debuting his new work for SiriusXM listeners with a special performance.

The SiriusXMs Town Hall with Don Henley premiered on Monday, September 21 at 8:00 pm ET on SiriusXMs Outlaw Country via satellite on channel 60 and through the SiriusXM App on smartphones and other connected devices, in addition to online at siriusxm.com.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, counting various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and local traffic reports for 22 metropolitan markets. It also streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and offer applications to allow consumers to access its Internet radio service on smartphones and tablet computers.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), inclined 0.25% to $20.01, during its last trading session.

Taiwan Semiconductor was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 57,819,541 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 14th total of 63,847,494 shares, Market Beat.com reports. Based on an average daily volume of 17,316,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Presently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing and computer-aided design of integrated circuits (ICs) and other semiconductor devices and the manufacturing of masks.

Finally, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), ended its last trade with -5.77% loss, and closed at $60.24.

Wynn Resorts Limited has received a hold rating for the short term, according to the latest rank of 3 from research firm, Zacks. The company received an average rating of 2.38 from 13 analysts. 4 have rated it as a strong buy. 9 analysts have rated the company at hold.

On a different note, The Company has revealed insider buying and selling activities to the Securities Exchange, According to the information revealed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 4 filing, the officer (EVP, Chief Administrative Ofc) of Wynn Resorts Ltd, Strzemp John had sold 10,000 shares worth of $1,049,900 in a transaction dated July 31, 2015. In this transaction, 10,000 shares were sold at $104.99 per share.

Wynn Resorts, Limited is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts which integrate accommodations and amenities, counting fine dining, premium retail offerings, distinctive entertainment and convention facilities.

